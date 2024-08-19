Curvv EV to ZS EV: 5 Electric cars in India under ₹25 lakh with highest range
Tata Curvv EV is the latest entrant in the Indian electric vehicle space with its launch taking place earlier this month.The Curvv EV promises a range
...
Tata Curvv EV has been launched at a starting price of ₹17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric SUV offers up to 585 kms of range in a single charge. Tata claims the real world range of the electric SUV could be around 425 kms. The EV is equipped with two set of battery packs including a 45kWh unit and a 55kWh unit. It comes packed with features like level-2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats and more. It takes on MG ZS EV among compact electric SUVs in India.
BYD India has launched a new variant of the Atto 3 electric SUV earlier this year. The price of the EV now starts from just under ₹25 lakh. The new variant of the electric SUV comes equipped with a smaller 49.92 kWh battery pack compared to the higher variants. The entry-level Dynamic trim offers a range of up to 468 km (ARAI certified).
The Nexon EV is placed third on the list based on driving range on offer. The electric SUV from Tata Motors stable was launched last year priced between ₹14.49 lakh and ₹19.29 lakh (ex-showroom). It is equipped with two different battery pack options including a 30 kWh pack and a 40.5 kWh pack. The electric SUV promises to offer range of up to 465 kms in a single charge in the long-range version with bigger battery. The long-range Nexon EV is also capable of churning out 142 bhp of power and 215 Nm of peak torque.
The ZS EV, JSW MG Motor India's first electric car in India, also offers one of the highest range in an EV priced under ₹25 lakh. The electric SUV comes equipped with a 50.3 kWh lithium-ion battery and generates 174 bhp and 280 Nm. The EV also provides a claimed range of up to 461 kms in a single charge. The price of the MG ZS EV starts from 18.98 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹25.23 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant.
In January this year, Mahindra launched the updated version of the XUV400 electric SUV in India at a starting price of ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in three variants, the EV is offered with two choices of battery size including a 34.5kWh unit and a 39.4 kWh unit. The variant with bigger battery promises a range of up to 456 kms in a single charge while the range reduces to around 375 kms.
First Published Date: 19 Aug 2024, 15:19 PM IST
