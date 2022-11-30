Mercedes EQB review in pics: Say hello to the three-row electric SUV
Mercedes is continuing with its thrust on electric vehicles and is all set to officially launch EQB SUV in India.
Mercedes EQB is all set to be the second electric SUV from the Germans in India. It will also be the first three-row all-electric SUV from Mercedes.
The EQB will be offered along with the EQC in the Indian market.
The EQB is the all-electric version of Mercedes GLB (right) which is also going to be launched with it. Mercedes is targeting an audience which desires three-rows of seating space in an SUV body shape.
Mercedes EQB has understated styling, complete with a closed grille at the front. It has a light strip between the head light units.
The EQB stands on 18-inch alloy wheels and has proportions similar to the GLB and the GLC.
Mercedes EQB has a clean rear profile, highlighted by a light strip stretching between the LED tail lights.
The cabin of the EQB gets two 10.1-inch screens and the AC vents and seat upholstery are in a pleasing shade of rose gold.
The second row of seats inside the EQB provide a comfortable experience and can be folded in a number of ways to make storage room. Getting in and out of the final row is a bit of a task but there is satisfactory levels of space in the final row for young adults as well.
With the last row of seats down, there is around 460 litres of boot space. With even the middle row seats down, this opens up to over 1,600 litres.
The Mercedes EQB gets a 66.5 kWh battery at its core which is smaller than the 80 kWh battery pack inside the EQC. It still manages to offer a claimed range of around 420 kms.
It may not be a sprinter when compared to some of its electric siblings are concerned but the EQS still offers a mature drive.
First Published Date: 30 Nov 2022, 11:26 AM IST
