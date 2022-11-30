HT Auto
Mercedes EQB review in pics: Say hello to the three-row electric SUV

Mercedes is continuing with its thrust on electric vehicles and is all set to officially launch EQB SUV in India.
By: HT Auto Desk
30 Nov 2022, 11:26 AM
Mercedes EQB is all set to be the second electric SUV from the Germans in India. It will also be the first three-row all-electric SUV from Mercedes.
Mercedes EQB is all set to be the second electric SUV from the Germans in India. It will also be the first three-row all-electric SUV from Mercedes. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The EQB will be offered along with the EQC in the Indian market.
The EQB will be offered along with the EQC in the Indian market. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The EQB is the all-electric version of Mercedes GLB (right) which is also going to be launched with it. Mercedes is targeting an audience which desires three-rows of seating space in an SUV body shape.
The EQB is the all-electric version of Mercedes GLB (right) which is also going to be launched with it. Mercedes is targeting an audience which desires three-rows of seating space in an SUV body shape. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Mercedes EQB has understated styling, complete with a closed grille at the front. It has a light strip between the head light units.
Mercedes EQB has understated styling, complete with a closed grille at the front. It has a light strip between the head light units. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The EQB stands on 18-inch alloy wheels and has proportions similar to the GLB and the GLC.
The EQB stands on 18-inch alloy wheels and has proportions similar to the GLB and the GLC. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Mercedes EQB has a clean rear profile, highlighted by a light strip stretching between the LED tail lights.
Mercedes EQB has a clean rear profile, highlighted by a light strip stretching between the LED tail lights. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The cabin of the EQB gets two 10.1-inch screens and the AC vents and seat upholstery are in a pleasing shade of rose gold.
The cabin of the EQB gets two 10.1-inch screens and the AC vents and seat upholstery are in a pleasing shade of rose gold. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The second row of seats inside the EQB provide a comfortable experience and can be folded in a number of ways to make storage room. Getting in and out of the final row is a bit of a task but there is satisfactory levels of space in the final row for young adults as well.
The second row of seats inside the EQB provide a comfortable experience and can be folded in a number of ways to make storage room. Getting in and out of the final row is a bit of a task but there is satisfactory levels of space in the final row for young adults as well.
With the last row of seats down, there is around 460 litres of boot space. With even the middle row seats down, this opens up to over 1,600 litres.
With the last row of seats down, there is around 460 litres of boot space. With even the middle row seats down, this opens up to over 1,600 litres.
The Mercedes EQB gets a 66.5 kWh battery at its core which is smaller than the 80 kWh battery pack inside the EQC. It still manages to offer a claimed range of around 420 kms.
The Mercedes EQB gets a 66.5 kWh battery at its core which is smaller than the 80 kWh battery pack inside the EQC. It still manages to offer a claimed range of around 420 kms. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
It may not be a sprinter when compared to some of its electric siblings are concerned but the EQS still offers a mature drive.
It may not be a sprinter when compared to some of its electric siblings are concerned but the EQS still offers a mature drive. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
First Published Date: 30 Nov 2022, 11:26 AM IST
