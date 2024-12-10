In pics: Maruti to Mercedes, cars to get pricier from 2025

7/10

Mahindra too has announced a price hike for its cars in India. The SUVs from this homegrown auto giant will be costlier from 1st January 2025, as the brand has announced a price hike citing reasons such as increased raw material costs and rising inflation resulting in higher operational costs. Mahindra has said that it will increase the prices of its SUVs by up to three per cent. However, it has not revealed which of these SUVs will get the maximum price hike.