In pics: Maruti to Mercedes, cars to get pricier from 2025
- Cars in India from different brands, across both the mass-market and luxury segments will be costlier as automakers have announced price hikes.
Cars in India are all set to be costlier from January 2025. Several carmakers in India including both the mass-market and luxury brands have already announced price hikes for their respective offerings in the country market. These price hikes are expected to give the car buyers a jolt at a time as it will be an additional pressure along with the rising inflation, increasing cost of ownership, high fuel rates etc.
Maruti Suzuki has announced that its passenger vehicles will see a price hike, effective from 1st January 2025. The Maruti Suzuki cars will see a price hike ranging up to four per cent. This move will make the Maruti Suzuki cars pricier by up to ₹25,000. However, the carmaker has not revealed which model will see how much cost hike.
Hyundai followed the same route and announced a price hike for its cars in India, which will be effective from 1st january 2025. The price hike will be applicable on all the Hyundai models in India, which means the popular models such as Venue, Creta, and Ioniq 5 EV will be costlier from the very beginning of next year. The Hyundai cars in India will see a price hike ranging up to ₹25,000.
Tata Motors too have walked the same path as its peers in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The homegrown auto major has announced that its cars will be pricier from 1st january 2025. The Tata cars in India will see a price hike ranging up to three per cent. This price hike will not only impact the ICE and CNg models but the electric cars of the brand as well.
Kia followed its parent brand Hyundai and announced a price hike that will be effective across its entire product lineup in India from 1st January 2025. Kia sells Carnival and EV6 electric SUV alongside the Seltos, Sonet and Carens in India. All these cars will be costlier from the very beginning of 2025.
JSW MG Motor India joined the list of carmakers in the country that have announced a price hike to be effective from 1st January 2025. The automaker has announced that its passenger vehicles in India including the electric cars including the Comet EV and Windsor EV will see a three per cent price hike. However, it is not clear which models will be how much costlier with the price hike effective.
Mahindra too has announced a price hike for its cars in India. The SUVs from this homegrown auto giant will be costlier from 1st January 2025, as the brand has announced a price hike citing reasons such as increased raw material costs and rising inflation resulting in higher operational costs. Mahindra has said that it will increase the prices of its SUVs by up to three per cent. However, it has not revealed which of these SUVs will get the maximum price hike.
Mercedes-Benz leads the luxury car segment in India. The German luxury car brand has announced that its cars in India will be costlier from the very first date of 2025. Mercedes-Benz has announced the pricing of its entire model range will go up by three per cent. The price hike will range between ₹2 lakh and ₹9 lakh. While the GLC will be pricier by ₹2 lakh, the top-end Mercedes-Maybach S 680 luxury limousine will see a price hike of ₹9 lakh.
Audi too joined the bandwagon of luxury carmakers that have announced price hikes. The German auto giant has indicated that this price hike has been necessitated by increased material costs, inflationary pressures, and logistics expenses leading to higher operational costs. Audi cars in India will be costlier from 1st January 2025.
BMW is another luxury carmaker in India that has announced a price hike for its cars in the country, effective from the very beginning of 2025. The BMW cars will be costlier owing to the same reasons cited by the other automakers in India. BMW cars in India will see a price hike ranging up to three per cent across the lineup. The spectrum of price hikes will vary depending on different models.
First Published Date: 10 Dec 2024, 13:40 PM IST
