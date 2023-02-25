HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: This Royal Enfield Classic 350 Is A Head Turner

In pics: This Royal Enfield Classic 350 is a head turner

Eimor Customs modified this Royal Enfield Classic 350. It gets an all-new paint scheme, there is a new exhaust and the lighting elements are also new.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Feb 2023, 18:35 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Eimor Customs have modified a Royal Enfield Classic 350 tastefully. The shop also made a custom open-face helmet. 
1/11
Eimor Customs have modified a Royal Enfield Classic 350 tastefully. The shop also made a custom open-face helmet. 
Eimor Customs have modified a Royal Enfield Classic 350 tastefully. The shop also made a custom open-face helmet. 
Eimor Customs have modified a Royal Enfield Classic 350 tastefully. The shop also made a custom open-face helmet. 
The motorcycle gets matte black paint scheme with golden paint stripes. The engine is also blacked-out. 
2/11
The motorcycle gets matte black paint scheme with golden paint stripes. The engine is also blacked-out. 
The motorcycle gets matte black paint scheme with golden paint stripes. The engine is also blacked-out. 
The motorcycle gets matte black paint scheme with golden paint stripes. The engine is also blacked-out. 
The fuel tank gets tank pads so that the rider can grab onto it, 
3/11
The fuel tank gets tank pads so that the rider can grab onto it, 
The fuel tank gets tank pads so that the rider can grab onto it, 
The fuel tank gets tank pads so that the rider can grab onto it, 

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
346 cc
₹1.25 - 1.77 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar Ns200 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar Ns200
199.5 cc
₹1.25 - 1.41 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v
197.75 cc
₹1.26 - 1.42 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Aprilia Sxr 160 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia Sxr 160
160 cc
₹1.26 - 1.33 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Hornet 2.0 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Hornet 2.0
184.4 cc
₹1.27 - 1.39 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Classic 350
349.34 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Up-front there is a new LED headlamp which measures 5.5-inch. Apart from this there are new turn indicators as well as a tail light.
4/11
Up-front there is a new LED headlamp which measures 5.5-inch. Apart from this there are new turn indicators as well as a tail light.
Up-front there is a new LED headlamp which measures 5.5-inch. Apart from this there are new turn indicators as well as a tail light.
Up-front there is a new LED headlamp which measures 5.5-inch. Apart from this there are new turn indicators as well as a tail light.
The seat is also new and the shop says that it is made ergonomically and is comfortable. Along with it there is also a back rest for the pillion. 
5/11
The seat is also new and the shop says that it is made ergonomically and is comfortable. Along with it there is also a back rest for the pillion. 
The seat is also new and the shop says that it is made ergonomically and is comfortable. Along with it there is also a back rest for the pillion. 
The seat is also new and the shop says that it is made ergonomically and is comfortable. Along with it there is also a back rest for the pillion. 
There are no changes to the engine but it has been blacked out. It continues to be a 346 cc, single-cylinder, long-stroke engine. 
6/11
There are no changes to the engine but it has been blacked out. It continues to be a 346 cc, single-cylinder, long-stroke engine. 
There are no changes to the engine but it has been blacked out. It continues to be a 346 cc, single-cylinder, long-stroke engine. 
There are no changes to the engine but it has been blacked out. It continues to be a 346 cc, single-cylinder, long-stroke engine. 
Eimor Customs has also fitted an aftermarket exhaust. It is the MotoTorque Beat silencer.
7/11
Eimor Customs has also fitted an aftermarket exhaust. It is the MotoTorque Beat silencer.
Eimor Customs has also fitted an aftermarket exhaust. It is the MotoTorque Beat silencer.
Eimor Customs has also fitted an aftermarket exhaust. It is the MotoTorque Beat silencer.
The shop has replaced the stock shock absorbers with the units from Thunderbird.
8/11
The shop has replaced the stock shock absorbers with the units from Thunderbird.
The shop has replaced the stock shock absorbers with the units from Thunderbird.
The shop has replaced the stock shock absorbers with the units from Thunderbird.
Because of the new shock absorbers, the motorcycle gets an aggressive stance.
9/11
Because of the new shock absorbers, the motorcycle gets an aggressive stance.
Because of the new shock absorbers, the motorcycle gets an aggressive stance.
Because of the new shock absorbers, the motorcycle gets an aggressive stance.
The motorcycle is equipped with spoked wheels which means there are no tubeless tyres. 
10/11
The motorcycle is equipped with spoked wheels which means there are no tubeless tyres. 
The motorcycle is equipped with spoked wheels which means there are no tubeless tyres. 
The motorcycle is equipped with spoked wheels which means there are no tubeless tyres. 
There is Ares printed on the fuel tank. Ares is he Greek god of war and courage. 
11/11
There is Ares printed on the fuel tank. Ares is he Greek god of war and courage. 
There is Ares printed on the fuel tank. Ares is he Greek god of war and courage. 
There is Ares printed on the fuel tank. Ares is he Greek god of war and courage. 
First Published Date: 25 Feb 2023, 18:35 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Classic 350 Vehicle modification car modification bike modification
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
What's hurting UK car industry and why the pain may last
The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Royal_Enfield_Continental_GT_650_7
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is the spiritual successor to Continental GT 535
Yamaha MT-15 is now offered in a new Metallic Black paint scheme.
2023 Yamaha MT-15 launched: 5 things to know
The Hero Xoom looks sporty and is quick to grab your attention with its H-shaped LED DRLs and sharp lines
Hero Xoom 110 scooter deliveries begin in India
Some SUVs that are on sale in India for under ₹15 lakh.
Which SUV to buy in 2023 under 15 lakh? Hyundai Creta to Mahindra Thar
Volkswagen ID.3 is one of the most important models in the brand's ID-badged electric car lineup.
Volkswagen teases ID.3 electric car ahead of March 1 debut

Latest News

Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified tastefully
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified tastefully
This BMW MINI electric vehicle gets wheels made from 100% recycled aluminium
This BMW MINI electric vehicle gets wheels made from 100% recycled aluminium
In pics: This Royal Enfield Classic 350 is a head turner
In pics: This Royal Enfield Classic 350 is a head turner
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified tastefully into a cruiser
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified tastefully into a cruiser
BMW X6 M Competition is all about performance
BMW X6 M Competition is all about performance

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city