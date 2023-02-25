In pics: This Royal Enfield Classic 350 is a head turner
Eimor Customs modified this Royal Enfield Classic 350. It gets an all-new paint scheme, there is a new exhaust and the lighting elements are also new.
Eimor Customs have modified a Royal Enfield Classic 350 tastefully. The shop also made a custom open-face helmet.
The motorcycle gets matte black paint scheme with golden paint stripes. The engine is also blacked-out.
The fuel tank gets tank pads so that the rider can grab onto it,
Similar Products
Find more Bikes
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Up-front there is a new LED headlamp which measures 5.5-inch. Apart from this there are new turn indicators as well as a tail light.
The seat is also new and the shop says that it is made ergonomically and is comfortable. Along with it there is also a back rest for the pillion.
There are no changes to the engine but it has been blacked out. It continues to be a 346 cc, single-cylinder, long-stroke engine.
Eimor Customs has also fitted an aftermarket exhaust. It is the MotoTorque Beat silencer.
The shop has replaced the stock shock absorbers with the units from Thunderbird.
Because of the new shock absorbers, the motorcycle gets an aggressive stance.
The motorcycle is equipped with spoked wheels which means there are no tubeless tyres.
There is Ares printed on the fuel tank. Ares is he Greek god of war and courage.
First Published Date: 25 Feb 2023, 18:35 PM IST
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now