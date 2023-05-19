HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: This Retro Electric Scooter Can Go Up To 132 Km On A Single Charge

In pics: This retro electric scooter can go up to 132 km on a single charge

The Storie is the flagship electric scooter from BattRe.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 May 2023, 16:22 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
1/10
Batt:RE's flagship electric scooter is Stor:ie. It is priced at 89,600, ex-showroom. 
Batt:RE's flagship electric scooter is Stor:ie. It is priced at 89,600, ex-showroom. 
2/10
The electric scooter has a cubby storage behind the front apron and a USB port to charge mobile devices as well. 
The electric scooter has a cubby storage behind the front apron and a USB port to charge mobile devices as well. 
3/10
The rearview mirrors are quite flimsy and keeps moving. The horn becomes weak when the headlamp is turned on. 
The rearview mirrors are quite flimsy and keeps moving. The horn becomes weak when the headlamp is turned on. 

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹29.9 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev
₹59.9 - 62 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra
₹40.7 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie
₹64.99 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric One (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric One
₹74 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross
₹35.7 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
4/10
Braking duties are performed by drum brakes in the front as well as at the rear. 
Braking duties are performed by drum brakes in the front as well as at the rear. 
5/10
On the right side, there are is a button to reverse the scooter and a switch to change the riding modes. 
On the right side, there are is a button to reverse the scooter and a switch to change the riding modes. 
6/10
Speaking of the riding modes, there are three to choose from - Eco, Sports and Comfort. The only difference betweeen the three riding modes is of the top speed.
Speaking of the riding modes, there are three to choose from - Eco, Sports and Comfort. The only difference betweeen the three riding modes is of the top speed.
7/10
Powering the Storie is a detachable battery which is quite heavy. The claimed riding range in Eco mode is of 132 km on a single charge. 
Powering the Storie is a detachable battery which is quite heavy. The claimed riding range in Eco mode is of 132 km on a single charge. 
8/10
The single-piece seat is quite wide and stiff. 
The single-piece seat is quite wide and stiff. 
9/10
The instrument cluster can be a bit difficult to read under direct sunlight.
The instrument cluster can be a bit difficult to read under direct sunlight.
10/10
The scooter is still using halogen bulb for the headlamp that does not offer good spread and throw. 
The scooter is still using halogen bulb for the headlamp that does not offer good spread and throw. 
First Published Date: 19 May 2023, 16:22 PM IST
TAGS: BattRe Storie electric scooters EV electric vehicles
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city