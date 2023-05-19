In pics: This retro electric scooter can go up to 132 km on a single charge
The Storie is the flagship electric scooter from BattRe.
Batt:RE's flagship electric scooter is Stor:ie. It is priced at ₹89,600, ex-showroom.
The electric scooter has a cubby storage behind the front apron and a USB port to charge mobile devices as well.
The rearview mirrors are quite flimsy and keeps moving. The horn becomes weak when the headlamp is turned on.
Braking duties are performed by drum brakes in the front as well as at the rear.
On the right side, there are is a button to reverse the scooter and a switch to change the riding modes.
Speaking of the riding modes, there are three to choose from - Eco, Sports and Comfort. The only difference betweeen the three riding modes is of the top speed.
Powering the Storie is a detachable battery which is quite heavy. The claimed riding range in Eco mode is of 132 km on a single charge.
The single-piece seat is quite wide and stiff.
The instrument cluster can be a bit difficult to read under direct sunlight.
The scooter is still using halogen bulb for the headlamp that does not offer good spread and throw.
First Published Date: 19 May 2023, 16:22 PM IST
