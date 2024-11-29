HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Photos In Pics: The Bmw M2 Debuts In India With Bold Styling. Take A Closer Look At The Sport Coupe

In Pics: The BMW M2 debuts in India with bold styling. Take a closer look at the sport-coupe

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Nov 2024, 14:52 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The new BMW M2 has made its debut in the Indian markets at 1.03 crore (ex-showroom).
BMW M2
1/6
The new and refreshed BMW M2 has made its entry into the Indian markets and it gets a refreshed design, makes more power and is loaded with new technologies. It has been priced at 1.03 crore (ex-showroom).
BMW M2
The new and refreshed BMW M2 has made its entry into the Indian markets and it gets a refreshed design, makes more power and is loaded with new technologies. It has been priced at 1.03 crore (ex-showroom).
BMW M2
2/6
The M2 is a modified version of the 2-series gran coupe and will come to Indian markets as a completely built-up unit (CBU). It comes as a two-door, four-seater with M-specific elements. The vehicle features a staggered stance with 19-inch front wheels and 20-inch rear wheels.
BMW M2
The M2 is a modified version of the 2-series gran coupe and will come to Indian markets as a completely built-up unit (CBU). It comes as a two-door, four-seater with M-specific elements. The vehicle features a staggered stance with 19-inch front wheels and 20-inch rear wheels.
BMW M2
3/6
At the rear, the M2 features quad blacked-out exhausts and a large diffuser to improve its aerodynamic efficiency. The front and rear M2 badges are blacked out and get a silver outline and a muscular look is achieved with flared side skirts and wider fenders.
BMW M2
At the rear, the M2 features quad blacked-out exhausts and a large diffuser to improve its aerodynamic efficiency. The front and rear M2 badges are blacked out and get a silver outline and a muscular look is achieved with flared side skirts and wider fenders.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Bmw M2 (HT Auto photo)
BMW M2
Engine Icon2993 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 98 Lakhs*
Compare
Bmw X4 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X4
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 96.20 Lakhs
Compare
Bmw M3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
BMW M3
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 65 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Bmw M5 (HT Auto photo)
BMW M5
Engine Icon4395 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.99 Cr
Compare
Bmw Ix (HT Auto photo)
BMW iX
BatteryCapacity Icon111.5 kWh Range Icon635 km
₹ 1.21 - 1.40 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Bmw I7 (HT Auto photo)
BMW i7
BatteryCapacity Icon101.7 kWh Range Icon625 km
₹ 1.95 - 2.50 Cr
Compare
View Offers
BMW M2
4/6
On the inside the BMW M2 gets the BMW Curved display with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch central screen with BMW OS 8.5. The steering wheel gets a flat bottom and can be upgraded to an Alcantara wheel. The seats also get multiple upgrade options.
BMW M2
On the inside the BMW M2 gets the BMW Curved display with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch central screen with BMW OS 8.5. The steering wheel gets a flat bottom and can be upgraded to an Alcantara wheel. The seats also get multiple upgrade options.
BMW M2
5/6
The front grille of the coupe gets horizontal bars and the chrome is completely removed. It gets adaptive LED lights and the lower half of the bumper gets divided into three different sections. The engine under the hood is a 3-litre inline-six producing 473 bhp with 600 Nm of maximum torque with the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission.
BMW M2
The front grille of the coupe gets horizontal bars and the chrome is completely removed. It gets adaptive LED lights and the lower half of the bumper gets divided into three different sections. The engine under the hood is a 3-litre inline-six producing 473 bhp with 600 Nm of maximum torque with the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission.
BMW M2
6/6
The BMW M2 is offered in new non-metallic Alpine White and M Zandvoort Blue colous in addition to the previously available metallic shades such as Brooklyn Grey, Portimao Blue and Sao Paulo Yellow. 
BMW M2
The BMW M2 is offered in new non-metallic Alpine White and M Zandvoort Blue colous in addition to the previously available metallic shades such as Brooklyn Grey, Portimao Blue and Sao Paulo Yellow. 
First Published Date: 29 Nov 2024, 14:52 PM IST
TAGS: bmw bmw m2 m2

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.