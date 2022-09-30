HT Auto
In pics: New Lamborghini Urus S breaks cover

The new Lamborghini Urus S offers a power output of 666 hp and 850 Nm of torque. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Sep 2022, 15:45 PM
Lamborghini has introduced the all-new Lamborghini Urus S which is the successor of original Urus. The Lamborghini Urus S will sit under the Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV. 
1/7
The new Lamborghini Urus S comes with specific design enhancements that adds to its sporty look. The super SUV gets a new front bumper design with more refined lines and a new matt black-painted stainless steel skidplate as standard which is again complemented by the black lines of the front grille.
2/7
The rear face of the Lamborghini Urus S is more streamlined. The super SUV comes with matt black-painted lower part that features a new twin-pipe exhaust design in brushed steel as standard. Lamborghini also offers optional matt or shiny black or Ad Personam option in bright chrome.
3/7
The Lamborghini Urus S sits on 21-inch alloy wheels with new design. One can also upgrade the wheel size to 23-inch.
4/7
The Lamborghini Urus S comes with a an optional visible carbon fiber roof.
5/7
The interior of the Lamborghini Urus S offers a fully-revised colour and trim offer. The connectivity in the Urus S features connected navigation, security features and several in-car control services. Services such as Remote Park via the Lamborghini Unica App can be managed through smartphone integration with the enhancement of smartwatch controls including the virtual car key function.
6/7
Under the hood, the Lamborghini Urus S features the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that creates 666 hp and 850 Nm of torque. It can touch the speed of 100 kmph in 3.5 seconds. It has a top speed of 305 kmph. It comes with six modes including EGO mode. 
7/7
