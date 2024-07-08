HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Photos In Pics: Mercedes Benz Eqa, The Smallest All Electric Car Now In India

In pics: Mercedes-Benz EQA, the smallest all-electric car now in India

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Jul 2024, 10:53 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Check out some of the key highlights of the Mercedes-Benz EQA all-electric SUV that is now available in India.
EQA
1/9
Mercedes-Benz EQA has officially landed in India as the smallest all-electric SUV from the company. Essentially based on the GLA, the Mercedes EQA is looking at attracting a younger set of EV-buying audience.
EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA has officially landed in India as the smallest all-electric SUV from the company. Essentially based on the GLA, the Mercedes EQA is looking at attracting a younger set of EV-buying audience.
EQA
2/9
The EQA comes in one, fully-decked variant and is offered in multiple body colour options.
EQA
The EQA comes in one, fully-decked variant and is offered in multiple body colour options.
EQA
3/9
The styling on the outside is slightly muted and the design underlines practicality over sheer extravagnce. But that is how most Mercedes EVs have anyway been crafted. The closed grill at the front, AMG 19-inch alloy wheels and strong character lines define the front and side profile of this EV.
EQA
The styling on the outside is slightly muted and the design underlines practicality over sheer extravagnce. But that is how most Mercedes EVs have anyway been crafted. The closed grill at the front, AMG 19-inch alloy wheels and strong character lines define the front and side profile of this EV.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Eqa (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz EQA
BatteryCapacity Icon66.5 kWh Range Icon426 Km
₹ 60 Lakhs
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqb (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz EQB
BatteryCapacity Icon66.4kWh Range Icon423 km
₹ 74.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Engine Icon2999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹96.40 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Eqc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz EQC
BatteryCapacity Icon80 kWh Range Icon471 Km
₹ 1.07 Cr
Compare
Mercedes-benz Amg E53 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53
Engine Icon2999.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.02 Cr
Compare
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe
Engine Icon1991.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 68 - 69 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
EQA
4/9
The connected light strip between the two tail lights on the EQA is the standout highlight of the EV, although this is fast becoming common on car models across segments.
EQA
The connected light strip between the two tail lights on the EQA is the standout highlight of the EV, although this is fast becoming common on car models across segments.
EQA
5/9
Much like how the outside dimensions of the EQA is nearly identical to that of the GLA, the dashboard layout too is almost same. But there are some elements like the steering wheel, Burmester sound system, augmented reality navigation and gesture control that are unique to the EQA
EQA
Much like how the outside dimensions of the EQA is nearly identical to that of the GLA, the dashboard layout too is almost same. But there are some elements like the steering wheel, Burmester sound system, augmented reality navigation and gesture control that are unique to the EQA
EQA
6/9
A look at the complete dashboard layout inside the Mercedes-Benz EQA.
EQA
A look at the complete dashboard layout inside the Mercedes-Benz EQA.
EQA
7/9
The backseats take some of the points away and off the EQA resume with the lack of under-thigh support and the awkward seating posture requiring a look in.
EQA
The backseats take some of the points away and off the EQA resume with the lack of under-thigh support and the awkward seating posture requiring a look in.
EQA
8/9
While not ferociously quick, the Mercedes EQA more than makes up for it with its comfortable drive and ride experience even when being pushed to and beyond triple-digit speeds.
EQA
While not ferociously quick, the Mercedes EQA more than makes up for it with its comfortable drive and ride experience even when being pushed to and beyond triple-digit speeds.
EQA
9/9
The Mercedes EQA gets a 70.5 kWh battery pack at its core and has a claimed range of 550 kms. In the real world, expect a drive range of around 450 kms which is still mighty impressive. The front-wheel-drive or FWD version offers around 187 bhp and 385 Nm of torque while the top speed is capped at 160 kmph.
EQA
The Mercedes EQA gets a 70.5 kWh battery pack at its core and has a claimed range of 550 kms. In the real world, expect a drive range of around 450 kms which is still mighty impressive. The front-wheel-drive or FWD version offers around 187 bhp and 385 Nm of torque while the top speed is capped at 160 kmph.
First Published Date: 08 Jul 2024, 10:53 AM IST
TAGS: EQA Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz EQA

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.