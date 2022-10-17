In pics: Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV breaks cover

7/7

The Mercedes-AMG EQE comes in two variants which are the entry-level Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 4MATIC and the sportier Mercedes-AMG EQE 53. The electric powertrain (eATS) with a motor at the front and rear axle offers fully variable all-wheel drive. The power output ranges from 476 hp in the EQE 43 4MATIC to 687 hp in the EQE 53 4MATIC+ with the optional AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package with Boost function. The maximum torque ranges from 858 to 1000 Nm. The EV offers a range from 431 to 488 km.