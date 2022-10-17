In pics: Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV breaks cover
The Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV comes with a high-performance drive battery with a capacity of 90.6 kWh.
Mercedes-Benz has official taken the cover off its new all-electric EQE SUV. This performance-oriented electric SUV is being claimed to offer multiple features along with generous space for passengers as well as luggage.
The Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV comes with two powerful electric motors and a fully variable all-wheel drive which will offer the user a dynamic driving experience.
The all-new all-electric Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV offers a wheelbase of 3,030 mm and an overall length of 4,879 mm, a width of 1,931 mm and gets a height of 1,672 mm. The EV sits on aerodynamically optimised 21 or 22-inch AMG light-alloy wheels.
Mercedes has given its new EQE SUV a design that comes with reduced joints and seamless transitions. The front face features the AMG-specific black panel radiator grille with vertical struts in chrome, an integrated Mercedes star and AMG lettering.
Similar CarsFind More Cars
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.06 kmpl
₹2.64 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.5 kmpl
₹83.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Mercedes-benz E-class
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹63.6 - 82.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Mercedes-benz Glc
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹58.6 - 64.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Mercedes-benz Gle
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.08 kmpl
₹77.25 - 97.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
The rear side of the Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV gets a smooth look with the LED tail light in form of a clean strip.
The Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV comes with an MBUX hyperscreen that extends from A-pillar to A-pillar.MBUX also offers a range of additional AMG functions that emphasise the performance character. One can also get easy access to the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs that are provided by the corresponding direct-entry button in the centre console.
The Mercedes-AMG EQE comes in two variants which are the entry-level Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 4MATIC and the sportier Mercedes-AMG EQE 53. The electric powertrain (eATS) with a motor at the front and rear axle offers fully variable all-wheel drive. The power output ranges from 476 hp in the EQE 43 4MATIC to 687 hp in the EQE 53 4MATIC+ with the optional AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package with Boost function. The maximum torque ranges from 858 to 1000 Nm. The EV offers a range from 431 to 488 km.
First Published Date: 17 Oct 2022, 11:00 AM IST
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS