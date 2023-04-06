HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Maruti Wagonr Terribly Fails In Global Ncap Crash Test

In pics: Maruti WagonR terribly fails in Global NCAP crash test

Maruti Suzuki WagonR scored 19.69 out of 34 for adult protection and 3.40 out of 49 for child protection.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Apr 2023, 10:52 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Maruti Suzuki WagonR scored one star for adult and zero for child occupant protection at Global NCAP crash test.
1/7
Maruti Suzuki WagonR scored one star for adult and zero for child occupant protection at Global NCAP crash test.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR scored one star for adult and zero for child occupant protection at Global NCAP crash test.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR scored one star for adult and zero for child occupant protection at Global NCAP crash test.
In terms of a frontal impact, the protection offered to the driver’s head was adequate and the passenger’s head was good.
2/7
In terms of a frontal impact, the protection offered to the driver’s head was adequate and the passenger’s head was good.
In terms of a frontal impact, the protection offered to the driver’s head was adequate and the passenger’s head was good.
In terms of a frontal impact, the protection offered to the driver’s head was adequate and the passenger’s head was good.
Driver’s and passenger’s knees showed marginal protection as they can impact with dangerous structures behind the fascia.
3/7
Driver’s and passenger’s knees showed marginal protection as they can impact with dangerous structures behind the fascia.
Driver’s and passenger’s knees showed marginal protection as they can impact with dangerous structures behind the fascia.
Driver’s and passenger’s knees showed marginal protection as they can impact with dangerous structures behind the fascia.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.79 kmpl
₹4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.35 kmpl
₹5.4 - 7.1 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev
₹10 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl | 999 cc | Manual | Petrol | 5 Person | FWD | 71 bhp | 96 Nm | 205 mm | 939 kg | 336 litres | 5 Gears | 1.0L B4D | No | 40 litres | Hrs | 750 Km | | No | Front & Rear | seconds | Kmph | 18 kmpl
₹4.99 - 10.05 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.63 kmpl
₹5.11 - 5.93 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Driver’s tibias showed adequate and weak protection and passenger’s tibias showed good protection.
4/7
Driver’s tibias showed adequate and weak protection and passenger’s tibias showed good protection.
Driver’s tibias showed adequate and weak protection and passenger’s tibias showed good protection.
Driver’s tibias showed adequate and weak protection and passenger’s tibias showed good protection.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR scored 19.69 out of 34 for adult protection and 3.40 out of 49 for child protection.
5/7
Maruti Suzuki WagonR scored 19.69 out of 34 for adult protection and 3.40 out of 49 for child protection.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR scored 19.69 out of 34 for adult protection and 3.40 out of 49 for child protection.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR scored 19.69 out of 34 for adult protection and 3.40 out of 49 for child protection.
In terms of side impact, head, abdomen and pelvis protection was good while chest protection was marginal.
6/7
In terms of side impact, head, abdomen and pelvis protection was good while chest protection was marginal.
In terms of side impact, head, abdomen and pelvis protection was good while chest protection was marginal.
In terms of side impact, head, abdomen and pelvis protection was good while chest protection was marginal.
The hatchback was equipped with front airbags, belt pretensioner, belt loadlimter and seat belt reminders.
7/7
The hatchback was equipped with front airbags, belt pretensioner, belt loadlimter and seat belt reminders.
The hatchback was equipped with front airbags, belt pretensioner, belt loadlimter and seat belt reminders.
The hatchback was equipped with front airbags, belt pretensioner, belt loadlimter and seat belt reminders.
First Published Date: 06 Apr 2023, 10:52 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti WagonR
Put your advertising savvy to the test and recognize the famous taglines
PLAY NOW
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 306 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city