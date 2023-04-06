In pics: Maruti WagonR terribly fails in Global NCAP crash test
Maruti Suzuki WagonR scored 19.69 out of 34 for adult protection and 3.40 out of 49 for child protection.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR scored one star for adult and zero for child occupant protection at Global NCAP crash test.
In terms of a frontal impact, the protection offered to the driver’s head was adequate and the passenger’s head was good.
Driver’s and passenger’s knees showed marginal protection as they can impact with dangerous structures behind the fascia.
Driver’s tibias showed adequate and weak protection and passenger’s tibias showed good protection.
In terms of side impact, head, abdomen and pelvis protection was good while chest protection was marginal.
The hatchback was equipped with front airbags, belt pretensioner, belt loadlimter and seat belt reminders.
First Published Date: 06 Apr 2023, 10:52 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti WagonR
