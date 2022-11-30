In pics: Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is all-ready to go rallying
Lamborghini has revealed the Huracan Sterrato globally. It can be considered as the rally version of the Huracan EVO. It shares several parts with the Huracan EVO. The Huracan Sterrato will be built in limited numbers.
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato has been unveiled at Art Basel, Miami Beach.
Lamborghini will only make 1,499 units of the Huracan Sterrato.
Huracan Sterrato is based on the Huracan EVO.
The Sterrato sits 44 mm higher than the EVO. This has been done to increase the ground clearance and suspension travel.
The track width has been increased by 30 mm in the front and 34 mm at the rear.
Loads of underbody protection and side cladding has been fitted to the Huracan Sterrato.
Lamborghini has tweaked the LDVI system, Strada and Sport driving modes. There is also a new Rally mode.
The engine of the Sterrato is derived from the EVO. It is a 5.2-litre, naturally aspirated engine. It puts out 610 hp and 565 Nm.
The top speed of Huracan Sterrato is 260 kmph. It can hit 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds and 0-200 kmph in 9.8 seconds.
Huracan Sterrato gets all-wheel drive system and a rear mechanical self-locking differential.
First Published Date: 30 Nov 2022, 17:37 PM IST
