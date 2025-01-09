HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Photos In Pics: Hyundai Grand I10 Nios, Venue, Verna Receive Variant And Feature Updates

In pics: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Venue, Verna receive new variants and features

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Jan 2025, 12:08 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hyundai has updated its Grand i10 Nios, Venue and Verna models with a host of features. On the other hand, these three models have received new varian
...
Hyundai
1/6
Hyundai has updated three of its popular models in India. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Venue and Verna have received a host of new features. While the Hyundai Venue sub-compact SUV and the Grand i10 Nios hatchback received one new variant each, the Hyundai Verna sedan has got two new variants in the latest lineup revamp.
Hyundai
Hyundai has updated three of its popular models in India. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Venue and Verna have received a host of new features. While the Hyundai Venue sub-compact SUV and the Grand i10 Nios hatchback received one new variant each, the Hyundai Verna sedan has got two new variants in the latest lineup revamp.
Hyundai Grand i10 Corporate Edition
2/6
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios hatchback, which is the entry-level model for the brand in the Indian passenger vehicle market has received a new variant Sportz (O). The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz (O) comes available in both manual and automatic transmission options. It gets a set of 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and chrome door handles, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, fully automatic temperature control (FATC) and smart key. Hyundai has also upgraded the Grand i10 Nios corporate variant. Both the MT and AMT models of the variant will now include projector headlamps.
Hyundai Grand i10 Corporate Edition
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios hatchback, which is the entry-level model for the brand in the Indian passenger vehicle market has received a new variant Sportz (O). The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz (O) comes available in both manual and automatic transmission options. It gets a set of 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and chrome door handles, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, fully automatic temperature control (FATC) and smart key. Hyundai has also upgraded the Grand i10 Nios corporate variant. Both the MT and AMT models of the variant will now include projector headlamps.
3/6
The Hyundai Venue has received a new variant 1.2 L MPi Petrol SX Executive MT, which comes priced at 10.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Being the top of the line naturally aspirated petrol variant of the SUV, it gets features like electric sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, smart Key with push button start/stop and fully automatic temperature control (FATC).
The Hyundai Venue has received a new variant 1.2 L MPi Petrol SX Executive MT, which comes priced at 10.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Being the top of the line naturally aspirated petrol variant of the SUV, it gets features like electric sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, smart Key with push button start/stop and fully automatic temperature control (FATC).

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.92 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.94 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.82 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.56 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Belta (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
Engine Icon1462 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Venue Knight Edition
4/6
Alongside the introduction of the new variant, the Hyundai Venue lineup has also been updated with several feature enhancements. The Hyundai Venue Kappa 1.2 L MPi Petrol S MT and S+ MT now get a rear camera and wireless mobile charger. Meanwhile the S(O) MT variant now features a smart key with push button start/stop. In addition to smart key, the Knight edition of the variant gets wireless mobile charger. The S(O)+ Adventure MT variant now comes with a smart key with push button start/stop and wireless phone charger.
Hyundai Venue Knight Edition
Alongside the introduction of the new variant, the Hyundai Venue lineup has also been updated with several feature enhancements. The Hyundai Venue Kappa 1.2 L MPi Petrol S MT and S+ MT now get a rear camera and wireless mobile charger. Meanwhile the S(O) MT variant now features a smart key with push button start/stop. In addition to smart key, the Knight edition of the variant gets wireless mobile charger. The S(O)+ Adventure MT variant now comes with a smart key with push button start/stop and wireless phone charger.
Verna
5/6
The Hyundai Verna has received two new variants, the 1.5L Turbo GDi petrol S(O) DCT and the 1.5L MPi petrol S IVT, priced at 13.62 lakh (ex-showroom) and 15.27 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The new turbo-petrol variant gets 16 inch black alloy wheels with red front brake callipers. electric sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, fully automatic temperature control (FATC), wireless smartphone charger and rear camera with dynamic guidelines among others.
Verna
The Hyundai Verna has received two new variants, the 1.5L Turbo GDi petrol S(O) DCT and the 1.5L MPi petrol S IVT, priced at 13.62 lakh (ex-showroom) and 15.27 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The new turbo-petrol variant gets 16 inch black alloy wheels with red front brake callipers. electric sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, fully automatic temperature control (FATC), wireless smartphone charger and rear camera with dynamic guidelines among others.
Hyundai Verna
6/6
The new non-turbo petrol variant gets the iVT transmission option. It is also equipped with features like a smart electric sunroof, drive modes (ECO, Normal, Sport) and paddle shifters. The existing Hyundai Verna 1.5L MPi petrol S MT variant has been upgraded with an electric sunroof.
Hyundai Verna
The new non-turbo petrol variant gets the iVT transmission option. It is also equipped with features like a smart electric sunroof, drive modes (ECO, Normal, Sport) and paddle shifters. The existing Hyundai Verna 1.5L MPi petrol S MT variant has been upgraded with an electric sunroof.
First Published Date: 09 Jan 2025, 12:08 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Verna Hyundai Verna Venue Hyundai Venue

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.