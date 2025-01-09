In pics: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Venue, Verna receive new variants and features

2/6

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios hatchback, which is the entry-level model for the brand in the Indian passenger vehicle market has received a new variant Sportz (O). The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz (O) comes available in both manual and automatic transmission options. It gets a set of 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and chrome door handles, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, fully automatic temperature control (FATC) and smart key. Hyundai has also upgraded the Grand i10 Nios corporate variant. Both the MT and AMT models of the variant will now include projector headlamps.