In pics: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Venue, Verna receive new variants and features
Hyundai has updated three of its popular models in India. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Venue and Verna have received a host of new features. While the Hyundai Venue sub-compact SUV and the Grand i10 Nios hatchback received one new variant each, the Hyundai Verna sedan has got two new variants in the latest lineup revamp.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios hatchback, which is the entry-level model for the brand in the Indian passenger vehicle market has received a new variant Sportz (O). The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz (O) comes available in both manual and automatic transmission options. It gets a set of 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and chrome door handles, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, fully automatic temperature control (FATC) and smart key. Hyundai has also upgraded the Grand i10 Nios corporate variant. Both the MT and AMT models of the variant will now include projector headlamps.
The Hyundai Venue has received a new variant 1.2 L MPi Petrol SX Executive MT, which comes priced at ₹10.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Being the top of the line naturally aspirated petrol variant of the SUV, it gets features like electric sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, smart Key with push button start/stop and fully automatic temperature control (FATC).
Alongside the introduction of the new variant, the Hyundai Venue lineup has also been updated with several feature enhancements. The Hyundai Venue Kappa 1.2 L MPi Petrol S MT and S+ MT now get a rear camera and wireless mobile charger. Meanwhile the S(O) MT variant now features a smart key with push button start/stop. In addition to smart key, the Knight edition of the variant gets wireless mobile charger. The S(O)+ Adventure MT variant now comes with a smart key with push button start/stop and wireless phone charger.
The Hyundai Verna has received two new variants, the 1.5L Turbo GDi petrol S(O) DCT and the 1.5L MPi petrol S IVT, priced at ₹13.62 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹15.27 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The new turbo-petrol variant gets 16 inch black alloy wheels with red front brake callipers. electric sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, fully automatic temperature control (FATC), wireless smartphone charger and rear camera with dynamic guidelines among others.
The new non-turbo petrol variant gets the iVT transmission option. It is also equipped with features like a smart electric sunroof, drive modes (ECO, Normal, Sport) and paddle shifters. The existing Hyundai Verna 1.5L MPi petrol S MT variant has been upgraded with an electric sunroof.
First Published Date: 09 Jan 2025, 12:08 PM IST
