In pics: Five things that may make BMW iX a Tesla killer 5 Photos . Updated: 06 Jun 2021, 03:26 PM IST HT Auto Desk This new electric vehicle from BMW - the iX - will be available in the US market soon and the price starts from $83,200 (around ₹60 lakh).The BMW iX will have two variants. 1/5BMW has announced that its iX range is ready for series production and will hit the roads worldwide in November 2021. This is a take on the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) concept by the luxury automaker. The electric vehicle has a robust exterior design with luxurious interiors. (BMW) 2/5Previously, BMW claimed that the iX EV will give a tough competition to Tesla Model 3. This created a wave of excitement in the electric vehicle community as everyone hoped that the German automaker would release an electric vehicle at around $40,000. However, this range evolved as a luxury crossover and BMW confirmed that the cost of the EVs will start over $80,000. (BMW) 3/5The BMW iX EV will have two variants that are xDrive50 and xDrive40. With a combined output of 385 kW/523 hp in the iX xDrive50 and 240 kW/326 hp in the BMW iX xDrive40 respectively, the former can touch the speed of 100 kmph in 4.6 seconds while the latter can zip to the same speed in 6.1 seconds. (BMW) 4/5The new generation of BMW's iDrive display and operating system will also make a debut in this latest range of EV from the luxury automaker. There will have a curved 12.3-inch fully digital display and will also feature an upgraded BMW intelligent personal assistant. (BMW) 5/5The overhead sunroof in the electric vehicle gives it a more spacious feel. (BMW)