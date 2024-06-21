HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Photos In Pics: Bugatti Tourbillon Is Successor To Chiron With Top Speed Of 445 Kmph

In pics: Bugatti Tourbillon is successor to Chiron with top speed of 445 kmph

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jun 2024, 16:21 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The new Bugatti Tourbillon is developed from the ground-up. The turbocharged W16 has been replaced with a Cosworth's new V16 naturally aspirated unit.
...
Bugatti Tourbillon
1/10
Bugatti has unveiled its new hypercar in the global market. It is called Tourbillon and it is the successor to Chiron. It will be entering into presentation in 2026. 
Bugatti Tourbillon
Bugatti has unveiled its new hypercar in the global market. It is called Tourbillon and it is the successor to Chiron. It will be entering into presentation in 2026. 
Bugatti Tourbillon
2/10
The new Bugatti Tourbillon is all-new from the ground up but still several design elements have been taken from the Chiron. The big talking point is the new V16 hybrid powertrain that replaces the iconic W16 unit, albeit packing more power and a higher top speed than before.
Bugatti Tourbillon
The new Bugatti Tourbillon is all-new from the ground up but still several design elements have been taken from the Chiron. The big talking point is the new V16 hybrid powertrain that replaces the iconic W16 unit, albeit packing more power and a higher top speed than before.
Bugatti Tourbillon
3/10
The 2026 Bugatti Tourbillon draws power from the massive 8.3-litre naturally aspirated V16 engine paired with electric motors. The hybrid engine revs up to 9,500 rpm with a combined output of 1,775 bhp. 
Bugatti Tourbillon
The 2026 Bugatti Tourbillon draws power from the massive 8.3-litre naturally aspirated V16 engine paired with electric motors. The hybrid engine revs up to 9,500 rpm with a combined output of 1,775 bhp. 

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Triumph Speed 400 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Speed 400
Engine Icon398.15 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 2.34 Lakhs
Compare
Triumph Speed Twin (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Speed Twin
Engine Icon1200.0 cc Mileage Icon19.6 kmpl
₹ 9.46 - 10.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Speed Triple 1200
Engine Icon1160.0 cc Mileage Icon17.8 kmpl
₹ 16.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Engine Icon349.34 cc Mileage Icon41.55 kmpl
₹ 1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Harley-davidson X440 (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson X440
Engine Icon440 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 2.40 - 2.79 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Shotgun 350
MaxSpeed Icon170 kmph
₹ 2.20 Lakhs
View Details
Bugatti Tourbillon
4/10
It makes about 1,000 bhp without any electrical assistance, while the remaining 775 bhp comes from two electric motors, both of which are mounted on the front e-axle.
Bugatti Tourbillon
It makes about 1,000 bhp without any electrical assistance, while the remaining 775 bhp comes from two electric motors, both of which are mounted on the front e-axle.
Bugatti Tourbillon
5/10
The powertrain also makes 900 Nm of peak torque. To give you perspective, the Bugatti Veyron made about 987 bhp from its 8.0-litre engine with four turbochargers.
Bugatti Tourbillon
The powertrain also makes 900 Nm of peak torque. To give you perspective, the Bugatti Veyron made about 987 bhp from its 8.0-litre engine with four turbochargers.
Bugatti Tourbillon
6/10
The instrument cluster is designed by Swiss watchmakers. It can show a bunch of information in analogue form and special attention has been given to the way it functions and looks.
Bugatti Tourbillon
The instrument cluster is designed by Swiss watchmakers. It can show a bunch of information in analogue form and special attention has been given to the way it functions and looks.
Bugatti Tourbillon
7/10
With two electric motors powering the main engine, a third e-motor is positioned at the back to help propel the rear wheels. Electric power comes from a 25 kWh centrally-mounted battery pack, 
Bugatti Tourbillon
With two electric motors powering the main engine, a third e-motor is positioned at the back to help propel the rear wheels. Electric power comes from a 25 kWh centrally-mounted battery pack, 
Bugatti Tourbillon
8/10
Bugatti Tourbillon can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 2 seconds, while reaching 200 kmph takes an additional 3 seconds. 0-300 kmph takes 10 seconds and the top speed is electronically limited to 380 kmph. However, there is a special key that Bugatti provides which, when inserted unlocks a top speed of 445 kmph. 
Bugatti Tourbillon
Bugatti Tourbillon can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 2 seconds, while reaching 200 kmph takes an additional 3 seconds. 0-300 kmph takes 10 seconds and the top speed is electronically limited to 380 kmph. However, there is a special key that Bugatti provides which, when inserted unlocks a top speed of 445 kmph. 
Bugatti Tourbillon
9/10
Because Tourbillon is a hybrid, it can also run on electricity only. It has an electric-only range of around 60 km. Being a plug-in hybrid, the flagship Bugatti uses an 800-volt architecture, which should bring fast charging, although the company hasn’t released data on charging times.
Bugatti Tourbillon
Because Tourbillon is a hybrid, it can also run on electricity only. It has an electric-only range of around 60 km. Being a plug-in hybrid, the flagship Bugatti uses an 800-volt architecture, which should bring fast charging, although the company hasn’t released data on charging times.
Bugatti Tourbillon
10/10
it is underpinned by a completely new, next-generation T800 carbon composite monocoque structure. The battery has been integrated as a part of the chassis. The quintessential Bugatti design language is evident with the horseshoe grille
Bugatti Tourbillon
it is underpinned by a completely new, next-generation T800 carbon composite monocoque structure. The battery has been integrated as a part of the chassis. The quintessential Bugatti design language is evident with the horseshoe grille
First Published Date: 21 Jun 2024, 16:21 PM IST
TAGS: Bugatti hypercar Tourbillon

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.