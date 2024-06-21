In pics: Bugatti Tourbillon is successor to Chiron with top speed of 445 kmph
The new Bugatti Tourbillon is developed from the ground-up. The turbocharged W16 has been replaced with a Cosworth's new V16 naturally aspirated unit.
Bugatti has unveiled its new hypercar in the global market. It is called Tourbillon and it is the successor to Chiron. It will be entering into presentation in 2026.
The new Bugatti Tourbillon is all-new from the ground up but still several design elements have been taken from the Chiron. The big talking point is the new V16 hybrid powertrain that replaces the iconic W16 unit, albeit packing more power and a higher top speed than before.
The 2026 Bugatti Tourbillon draws power from the massive 8.3-litre naturally aspirated V16 engine paired with electric motors. The hybrid engine revs up to 9,500 rpm with a combined output of 1,775 bhp.
It makes about 1,000 bhp without any electrical assistance, while the remaining 775 bhp comes from two electric motors, both of which are mounted on the front e-axle.
The powertrain also makes 900 Nm of peak torque. To give you perspective, the Bugatti Veyron made about 987 bhp from its 8.0-litre engine with four turbochargers.
The instrument cluster is designed by Swiss watchmakers. It can show a bunch of information in analogue form and special attention has been given to the way it functions and looks.
With two electric motors powering the main engine, a third e-motor is positioned at the back to help propel the rear wheels. Electric power comes from a 25 kWh centrally-mounted battery pack,
Bugatti Tourbillon can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 2 seconds, while reaching 200 kmph takes an additional 3 seconds. 0-300 kmph takes 10 seconds and the top speed is electronically limited to 380 kmph. However, there is a special key that Bugatti provides which, when inserted unlocks a top speed of 445 kmph.
Because Tourbillon is a hybrid, it can also run on electricity only. It has an electric-only range of around 60 km. Being a plug-in hybrid, the flagship Bugatti uses an 800-volt architecture, which should bring fast charging, although the company hasn’t released data on charging times.
it is underpinned by a completely new, next-generation T800 carbon composite monocoque structure. The battery has been integrated as a part of the chassis. The quintessential Bugatti design language is evident with the horseshoe grille
First Published Date: 21 Jun 2024, 16:21 PM IST
