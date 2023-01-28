In pics: Audi Activesphere Concept can go more than 600 km on a single charge
Audi Activesphere is the fourth concept under sphere concept vehicles. It is based on 800-volt charging technology and can deliver a driving range of more than 600 km on a single charge.
Audi Activesphere concept is the fourth model in sphere concept vehicles.
Following on from the Audi skysphere roadster in 2021, and both the Audi grandsphere sedan, and the Audi urbansphere space concept in April 2022, a four-door crossover coupé is here.
It measures 4.98 metre long, has an impressive ground clearance and uses 22-inch wheels.
The rear design is of a Sportback and it can turn into a cargo bed at a press of a button.
The concept is also equipped with Advanced Driver Aids System.
The interior gets a futuristic design. Audi says the design is people-focused.
The dashboard itself doubles-up as a soundbar as well as a full length airvent.
There is a console in the roof where the four AR headsets for the mixed reality system are kept within easy reach for all passengers.
The Activesphere will be based on an 800-volt charging system.
Because of the 800-volt charging system, the car gets an additional range of more than 300 km in just 10 minutes of charging.
First Published Date: 28 Jan 2023, 10:22 AM IST
TAGS: Audi Concept Activesphere
