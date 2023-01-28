HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Audi Activesphere Concept Can Go More Than 600 Km On A Single Charge

In pics: Audi Activesphere Concept can go more than 600 km on a single charge

Audi Activesphere is the fourth concept under sphere concept vehicles. It is based on 800-volt charging technology and can deliver a driving range of more than 600 km on a single charge.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Jan 2023, 10:22 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Audi Activesphere concept is the fourth model in sphere concept vehicles.
1/10
Audi Activesphere concept is the fourth model in sphere concept vehicles.
Audi Activesphere concept is the fourth model in sphere concept vehicles.
Audi Activesphere concept is the fourth model in sphere concept vehicles.
Following on from the Audi skysphere roadster in 2021, and both the Audi grandsphere sedan, and the Audi urbansphere space concept in April 2022, a four-door crossover coupé is here.
2/10
Following on from the Audi skysphere roadster in 2021, and both the Audi grandsphere sedan, and the Audi urbansphere space concept in April 2022, a four-door crossover coupé is here.
Following on from the Audi skysphere roadster in 2021, and both the Audi grandsphere sedan, and the Audi urbansphere space concept in April 2022, a four-door crossover coupé is here.
Following on from the Audi skysphere roadster in 2021, and both the Audi grandsphere sedan, and the Audi urbansphere space concept in April 2022, a four-door crossover coupé is here.
It measures 4.98 metre long, has an impressive ground clearance and uses 22-inch wheels.
3/10
It measures 4.98 metre long, has an impressive ground clearance and uses 22-inch wheels.
It measures 4.98 metre long, has an impressive ground clearance and uses 22-inch wheels.
It measures 4.98 metre long, has an impressive ground clearance and uses 22-inch wheels.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Audi Q8 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q8
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.8 kmpl
₹98.98 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr* **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Audi Rs Q8 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Rs Q8
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8 kmpl
₹2.07 - 2.1 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Audi E-tron Sportback (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Sportback
Electric | Automatic
₹1.18 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw X3-m (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Bmw X3-m
2993 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.17 kmpl
₹99.9 - 99.99 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Tata Curvv Ev Concept (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Curvv Ev Concept
| Electric | Automatic
₹15 - 20 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Kia Ev9 Concept (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Ev9 Concept
| Electric | Automatic
₹55 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
The rear design is of a Sportback and it can turn into a cargo bed at a press of a button. 
4/10
The rear design is of a Sportback and it can turn into a cargo bed at a press of a button. 
The rear design is of a Sportback and it can turn into a cargo bed at a press of a button. 
The rear design is of a Sportback and it can turn into a cargo bed at a press of a button. 
The concept is also equipped with Advanced Driver Aids System.
5/10
The concept is also equipped with Advanced Driver Aids System.
The concept is also equipped with Advanced Driver Aids System.
The concept is also equipped with Advanced Driver Aids System.
The interior gets a futuristic design. Audi says the design is people-focused.
6/10
The interior gets a futuristic design. Audi says the design is people-focused.
The interior gets a futuristic design. Audi says the design is people-focused.
The interior gets a futuristic design. Audi says the design is people-focused.
The dashboard itself doubles-up as a soundbar as well as a full length airvent.
7/10
The dashboard itself doubles-up as a soundbar as well as a full length airvent.
The dashboard itself doubles-up as a soundbar as well as a full length airvent.
The dashboard itself doubles-up as a soundbar as well as a full length airvent.
There is a console in the roof where the four AR headsets for the mixed reality system are kept within easy reach for all passengers.
8/10
There is a console in the roof where the four AR headsets for the mixed reality system are kept within easy reach for all passengers.
There is a console in the roof where the four AR headsets for the mixed reality system are kept within easy reach for all passengers.
There is a console in the roof where the four AR headsets for the mixed reality system are kept within easy reach for all passengers.
The Activesphere will be based on an 800-volt charging system.
9/10
The Activesphere will be based on an 800-volt charging system.
The Activesphere will be based on an 800-volt charging system.
The Activesphere will be based on an 800-volt charging system.
Because of the 800-volt charging system, the car gets an additional range of more than 300 km in just 10 minutes of charging.
10/10
Because of the 800-volt charging system, the car gets an additional range of more than 300 km in just 10 minutes of charging.
Because of the 800-volt charging system, the car gets an additional range of more than 300 km in just 10 minutes of charging.
Because of the 800-volt charging system, the car gets an additional range of more than 300 km in just 10 minutes of charging.
First Published Date: 28 Jan 2023, 10:22 AM IST
TAGS: Audi Concept Activesphere
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 320 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
14% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 749 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 cm) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
7% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 347 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 529 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV_Blitz_4
Tata Tiago EV Blitz showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Jimny_10
Maruti Suzuki Jimny is finally here!
Indian_Army_motorcycle_Dare_Devils
Indian Army shows stunning stunts on motorcycles on Republic Day
IMG_20230113_085405_01
Auto Expo 2023: Benda Dark Flag cruiser showcases its V4 engine with an air suspension
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki to bring six EVs in India by 2030
Maruti Suzuki to bring six EVs in India by 2030
Audi Activesphere concept EV unveiled: A look at how its AR technology works
Audi Activesphere concept EV unveiled: A look at how its AR technology works
In pics: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modified extensively is a head turner
In pics: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modified extensively is a head turner
This extensively modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 will grab your attention
This extensively modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 will grab your attention
Do you know how Porsche came into existence?
Do you know how Porsche came into existence?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city