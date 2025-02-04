HT Auto
HT Auto
In Pics: 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Gets India Debut. Check Engine, Specs, And Features

In pics: 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 gets India debut. What to expect

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Feb 2025, 16:42 PM
  • Triumph India has teased the Speed Triple 1200 RS on social media ahead of launch and this is all that you should know: 
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS
1/8

Triumph India has unveiled the 2025 Speed Triple 1200 RS on social media and it is on its way to our shores. It brings a more powerful engine with added tech and new colours.

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS

Triumph India has unveiled the 2025 Speed Triple 1200 RS on social media and it is on its way to our shores. It brings a more powerful engine with added tech and new colours.

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS
2/8
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS
3/8
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS
4/8
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS
5/8
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS
6/8
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS
7/8
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS
8/8
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS
First Published Date: 04 Feb 2025, 16:42 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

