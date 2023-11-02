In pics: 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE touches down in India. Here are key highlights
Mercedes GLE is the best-selling SUV from the company in India with over 20,000 units in the country.
Mercedes-Benz has updated its GLE SUV and driven the model into the Indian market at a starting price of ₹96.4 for GLE 300d. The GLE 450 is priced at ₹1.1 crore while the top-end GLE 450d is at ₹1.15 crore (ex-showroom prices).
The updates on the outside are largely on the front grille, bumper and head light units. Depending on the variant selected, there will be minor changes between the GLE versions as well.
The GLE SUV from Mercedes stands on 19-inch alloy wheels. GLE 450 and GLE 450d get air suspensions. A six cylinder turbo petrol motor powers the GLE 450 while the GLE 450d draws power from a six cylinder diesel unit. The GLE 300d gets a 2.-litre motor under its hood. All variants get a nine-speed automatic gearbox.
Also check these Vehicles
Find more Cars
UPCOMING
₹ 93 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Add to compare
Check latest offers
The steering wheel inside the updated GLE is new and come with haptic feedback buttons. The AC vents now come with chrome highlights. The 12.3 inch main screen has been carried forward but the MBUX system has been updated.
Other feature highlights inside the Mercedes GLE include 360 degree camera, four-zone climate control, air purification system, among others.
A 13-speaker Burmester sound system is also standard across all variants of the new GLE.
All three variants of the new GLE also come in the Long Wheelbase or LWB form which means quite a lot of space for passengers at the back. In the product portfolio, the model will continue to sit between the GLC and the GLS.
First Published Date: 02 Nov 2023, 14:36 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now