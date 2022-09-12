HT Auto
Home Auto News Who Issues Guidelines For Helmet Use To Reduce Road Accidents, Deaths

WHO issues guidelines for helmet use to reduce road accidents, deaths

Road accidents kill about two people every minute. In India as well as South East Asian countries, two-wheelers and three-wheelers are found to be involved in nearly half of all road accidents.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Sep 2022, 12:23 PM
According to WHO, full-face covering helmets properly strapped on reduce fatal injuries by up to 64 per cent and brain injuries by up to 74 per cent. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
According to WHO, full-face covering helmets properly strapped on reduce fatal injuries by up to 64 per cent and brain injuries by up to 74 per cent. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
According to WHO, full-face covering helmets properly strapped on reduce fatal injuries by up to 64 per cent and brain injuries by up to 74 per cent. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
According to WHO, full-face covering helmets properly strapped on reduce fatal injuries by up to 64 per cent and brain injuries by up to 74 per cent.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued guidelines proposing use of helmets for both two and three-wheelers across the world to reduce road accidents and casualties. The guidelines aim to aware two-wheeler and three-wheeler riders about the benefits of wearing a helmet, along with the right kind of products that may help save lives. WHO came up with the guidelines with help from experts at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). The guidelines also touch upon pedestrian safety to reduce deaths or injuries in road accident cases.

According to the guidelines issued by WHO, people should wear full-face covering helmets. It also says that the helmets should be tightly strapped on for it to offer maximum safety. According to the global health watchdog, such helmets have the potential to bring down fatal injuries by up to 64 per cent and brain injuries by up to 74 per cent. 

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The guidelines come at a time when the debate around road safety in India has been raging after death of Cyrus Mistry last weekend. Nearly half of all road accidents in India in 2021, involved two-wheelers and three-wheelers. Report shared by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) show more than 44 per cent of all road accidents that took place in India last year involved two-wheelers. Most of these accidents took place due to high speed. The number of people who lost their lives in two-wheeler accidents last year was nearly 70,000, about half of 1.6 lakh deaths in road accidents overall.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

WHO says that use of two and three-wheelers have increased rapidly in South East Asian countries. According to WHO, two and three-wheelers were involved in about 43 per cent of all road traffic deaths in the South East Asian Region. Dr Nhan Tran, Head of Safety and Mobility at WHO, said, “These new manuals are crucial tools to help policymakers build the safe mobility systems we need to halve deaths from crashes by 2030. With poor infrastructure, pedestrians, particularly in developing countries, are often left dangerously exposed. Motorcycles, scooters, bicycles and e-bikes continue to proliferate fast and the use of life-saving helmets is a must."

The IIT Delhi experts said that pedestrians too are one of the most vulnerable victims of road accidents. Pedestrian deaths rose at nearly twice the rate of all other road crash deaths between 2013 and 2016. In 2021, pedestrian death in road accidents in India is placed third contributing more than 12 per cent of overall number of accidents that took place. "Pedestrian deaths account for around 30 per cent of all deaths from road traffic crashes in India. In some large Indian cities, the proportion of pedestrians killed is up to 60 per cent of all road traffic deaths," said Geetam Tiwari, a professor at IIT Delhi.

According to WHO officials, road accidents kill about two people every minute and over 1.3 million people every year. Globally, road accidents are the leading cause of death among children and young people aged between 5 and 29 years, WHO officials stated.

First Published Date: 12 Sep 2022, 12:23 PM IST
TAGS: helmets road safety road accidents WHO World Health Organisation
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Citroen C5 Aircross now starts at ₹36,67,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available only in one variant that is called ‘Shine’. 
In pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift breaks cover
File photo of Tesla electric vehicle being charged.
Tesla’s 4680 batteries might propel it miles ahead of rivals: Know why
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati
The NUR-E 75 claims to be the first locally-produced EV in Pakistan. Image courtesy: Facebook/DICE Foundation)
This ‘Made in Pakistan’ EV has 210-km range, claims to take battery power to all
File photo used for representational purpose only
Driving a foreign-registered car in India? There's big news for you

Trending this Week

The helmet collection is called Alter Ego and has six designs based on rider archetypes - Xroads, Sabre, Razztazz, T1, Buzzy and Demon.
This made-in-India helmet is among lightest in the world; weighs 1,250 grams
This aerial image of the 12-hour long traffic jam in Nevada, US, has gone viral. The vehicles were on their way back after attending a a nine-day music and cultural event called Burning Man festival. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@MikeSington)
Cribbing about Bengaluru traffic chaos? Watch this 12-hour long traffic jam
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
Mahindra and Mahindra has shared a teaser video of the XUV400 ahead of its official debut. The video has revealed key details about the exterior design of the XUV400. The electric SUV is based on the standard XUV300 sub-compact SUV and will rival the likes of Tata Nexon EV among others in the electric vehicle segment in India.
In Pics: Mahindra XUV400 design features revealed
The new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system inside the new Hector SUV dominates the redesigned dashboard.
MG Motor teases new Hector's interior looks, to launch soon in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Petrol, diesel price unchanged despite 7-month low global oil prices. Here's why
Petrol, diesel price unchanged despite 7-month low global oil prices. Here's why
This $90,000 Jetson electric car is sold out. Check out what's special
This $90,000 Jetson electric car is sold out. Check out what's special
India-made Volkswagen Virtus sedan's exports commence
India-made Volkswagen Virtus sedan's exports commence
WHO issues guidelines for helmet use to reduce road accidents, deaths
WHO issues guidelines for helmet use to reduce road accidents, deaths
Ferrari Purosangue to break cover tomorrow: What we know so far
Ferrari Purosangue to break cover tomorrow: What we know so far

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city