'We'll catch up in another galaxy': Anand Mahindra tribute to Vikram Kirloskar

Toyota Kirloskar Motor's vice chairperson Vikram S Kirloskar has passed away due to a heart attack. The 64-year-old auto industry stalwart suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning and was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where he passed away. Since then, industry stalwarts like Anand Mahindra and Anish Shah, among others, along with ministers like Nitin Gadkari, and Piyush Goyal, have paid tribute to Kirloskar.

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on Wednesday wrote on Twitter that he lost a friend from his school and college days. “I mourn the passing of an industry colleague. I grieve for a friend from my school & college days. But above all, I treasure the memory of a warm human being who ALWAYS had a smile on his face. We’ll catch up, old friend, in another galaxy, far away," he wrote.

Mahindra Group's MD and CEO, Anish Shah too, paid his tribute to Vikram Kirloskar. He wrote that Kirloskar was a pioneer of the Indian automotive industry. “Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Shri Vikram Kirloskar, Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motors. He was a pioneer of the Indian automotive industry. My heartfelt condolences to his family on behalf of all our associates at the Mahindra Group," Shah wrote in a tweet.

Union Minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari wrote his tribute to Kirlsokar in a tweet. “Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Vice President of Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd and a very dear friend of mine, Vikram Kirloskar Ji," he wrote.

Vinkesh Gulati, the chairman of FADA India, the apex governing body of automobile dealers in India, too paid his tribute to Kirloskar. He wrote that Toyota has always been the pioneer in dealer satisfaction under Vikram Kirloskar's leadership. “Shocked to hear the sad news of sudden demise of Shri @vikramkirloskar, Vice Chairman, @Toyota_India at young age of 64. He was staunch supporter of @FADA_India. Toyota has always been the pioneer in Dealer Satisfaction under his leadership," wrote Gulati.

