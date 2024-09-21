Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 'Motorsport Collectors Edition' is here to celebrate Formula 1

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 21, 2024

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 'Motorsport Collectors Edition' celebrates the F1 Singapore GP and is inspired from the Mercedes F1 Team

It gets a special PETRONAS coloured accents all over, an exterior carbon fibre package and AMG Night Package II with black chrome accents to the exterior

The special edition features hand-painted Mercedes stars and a fixed rear wing. The AMG GT 63 Collector's Edition is exclusive to just 200 units

The 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine makes 620 bhp. Each vehicle is marked with a ‘1 out of 200’ badge to give an exclusive touch

 Check product page

The interior gets special carbon fibre trims, a MICROCUT leather steering wheel with matching stitching and expensive black Nappa leather

It comes loaded with features such as a Burmester 3D Surround Sound System with 15 speakers, a head-up display and a 360-degree camera

The AMG Performance seats come with black Nappa leather and MICROCUT microfiber with PETRONAS-coloured stitching

The brakes at front are 420 mm ceramic discs and the calipers get painted in the PETRONAS Teal shade

The performance offering rides on the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R Cup tyres wrapped in 21-inch alloys
For more such exciting stories
Click Here