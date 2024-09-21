The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 'Motorsport Collectors Edition' celebrates the F1 Singapore GP and is inspired from the Mercedes F1 Team
It gets a special PETRONAS coloured accents all over, an exterior carbon fibre package and AMG Night Package II with black chrome accents to the exterior
The special edition features hand-painted Mercedes stars and a fixed rear wing. The AMG GT 63 Collector's Edition is exclusive to just 200 units
The 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine makes 620 bhp. Each vehicle is marked with a ‘1 out of 200’ badge to give an exclusive touch
The interior gets special carbon fibre trims, a MICROCUT leather steering wheel with matching stitching and expensive black Nappa leather
It comes loaded with features such as a Burmester 3D Surround Sound System with 15 speakers, a head-up display and a 360-degree camera
The AMG Performance seats come with black Nappa leather and MICROCUT microfiber with PETRONAS-coloured stitching
The brakes at front are 420 mm ceramic discs and the calipers get painted in the PETRONAS Teal shade
The performance offering rides on the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R Cup tyres wrapped in 21-inch alloys