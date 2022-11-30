HT Auto
Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar Passes Away At 64

Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64

One of India’s stalwarts in the automotive industry, Vikram Kirloskar, Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Pvt. Ltd. and the face for Toyota in India, passed away on late Tuesday, November 29, 2022. He was 64. It’s being reported that he suffered a massive heart attack. Toyota India confirmed the development in a statement on its social media handles.

By: HT Auto Desk
30 Nov 2022, 03:47 AM
Vikram Kirloskar (1958-2022) (PTI)
Vikram Kirloskar (1958-2022)

The statement read, “We are extremely saddened to inform the untimely demise of Mr Vikram S. Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor on 29th November 2022. At this time of grief, we request everyone to pray that his soul rests in peace. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Last respect can be paid at Hebbal Crematorium, Bengaluru, on 30th November 2022 at 1 pm."

Vikram Kirloskar (second from right) at the Toyota Innova HyCross unveil on November 25, 2022
Vikram Kirloskar (second from right) at the Toyota Innova HyCross unveil on November 25, 2022

VIkram Kirloskar was the fourth generation head of the Kirloskar Group. He was the Chairman and Managing Director of Kirloskar Systems Ltd. and also the Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd. A graduate in mechanical engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Vikram Kirloskar was one of the most influential voices in the Indian auto sector. He held several important positions at CII, SIAM and ARAI over the years.

Vikram Kirloskar was last seen at the new generation Toyota Innova HyCross unveil event in Mumbai on November 25, 2022. Kirloskar addressed the media and also spoke to journalists emphasising a roadmap to reduce taxes on automobiles by half over a 10-year period to make the Indian auto industry more competitive globally.

He is survived by his wife Geetanjali Kirloskar and daughter Manasi Kirloskar. HT Auto extends our condolences to the bereaved family, friends and colleagues.

First Published Date: 30 Nov 2022, 03:47 AM IST
