Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64

One of India’s stalwarts in the automotive industry, Vikram Kirloskar, Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Pvt. Ltd. and the face for Toyota in India, passed away on late Tuesday, November 29, 2022. He was 64. It’s being reported that he suffered a massive heart attack. Toyota India confirmed the development in a statement on its social media handles.

We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Last respect can be paid at Hebbal Crematorium, Bengaluru, on 30th November 2022 at 1pm. [2/2] pic.twitter.com/2XuhErUnzD — Toyota India (@Toyota_India) November 29, 2022

Vikram Kirloskar (second from right) at the Toyota Innova HyCross unveil on November 25, 2022

VIkram Kirloskar was the fourth generation head of the Kirloskar Group. He was the Chairman and Managing Director of Kirloskar Systems Ltd. and also the Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd. A graduate in mechanical engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Vikram Kirloskar was one of the most influential voices in the Indian auto sector. He held several important positions at CII, SIAM and ARAI over the years.

Vikram Kirloskar was last seen at the new generation Toyota Innova HyCross unveil event in Mumbai on November 25, 2022. Kirloskar addressed the media and also spoke to journalists emphasising a roadmap to reduce taxes on automobiles by half over a 10-year period to make the Indian auto industry more competitive globally.

He is survived by his wife Geetanjali Kirloskar and daughter Manasi Kirloskar. HT Auto extends our condolences to the bereaved family, friends and colleagues.

