Watch: This flying car isn't just a machine with wings, completes maiden flight

XPeng AeroHT flying car is capable of vertical liftoff and landing.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Oct 2022, 14:58 PM
The prototype of XPeng AeroHT flying car during a test flight.
Flying cars are closer to reality than previously thought but most eVTOLs or electric vertical take-off and landing machines hardly resemble an actual four-wheeled car. Unless of course you are gazing at the flying car from XPeng AeroHT which has now completed its maiden test flight as well.

Xpeng is a Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company based out of Guangzhou and is a strong player in the local passenger vehicle market. But while some of its models are quite popular on Chinese roads, the skies are where the company has set sights on. A prototype of a flying car built by AeroHT, an affiliate of XPeng, has been tested for its flight capabilities and for safety standards that it may eventually need to pass.

While XPeng has previously shared animated footage of their flying car in action, a new video presentation shows the actual prototype in air. This shows the vehicle drive out to tarmac, make use of its propellers and takes to the air in a vertical liftoff. It climbs to an impressive height before being brought back down to ground level. This can be seen from the 1.11.35 time mark on the following video.

The Xpeng test aerial vehicle may have space for up to four passengers and while it still may be a prototype, it could signal a new dawn in the age of aerial personal transport option.

First Published Date: 28 Oct 2022, 14:58 PM IST
TAGS: XPeng Flying car Flying vehicle
