Watch: Nissan driver rams car into petrol pump. Miraculously, explosion averted

Footage from a security camera stationed at the Californian town of Ceres showed a Nissan Maxima slamming into a gas pump. In what could only be termed as a miraculous escape for the driver and those at the pump station, the car avoided an explosion. Reports state that the Maxima was being driven by a 23-year-old woman who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol. The video showed that when the Nissan hit the gas pump, it blew up taking the car off the ground for a brief period of time.

Fire almost immediately seen at the gas pump but it is being reported that a stable safety system helped avert a massive explosion. In the system, in case of a hit, the emergency shear valves of the pump shut off the fuel flow immediately prevent the underground tank from catching fire.

As a consequence of the hit, the entire front fascia of the vehicle can be seen crunched and steam and smoke belched out from the hood. The airbags of the Maxima that were deployed protected the passengers from getting severely injured. The video also showed two people standing close to a another vehicle just a few metres away when the driver slammed the gas pump. Those two were seen running away from the accident site to protect themselves.

Fire officials reached the scene and extinguished the blaze. It has been also reported that the woman had her children, aged four and five, with her when the accident took place. She has been arrested for driving under the influence and endangerment of children. Fortunately, neither the children nor anyone else has been hurt due to all this.