HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Car Key Fob's Remote Buttons Not Working: These Could Be Possible Reasons

Five possible reasons that impact a car key fob's remote functions

Think about a situation. You are all geared up for a road trip this winter and suddenly tragedy strikes. Your car's key fob is not working. While conventional keys come with a simple mechanism, the modern cars that come with key fobs get electronic elements inside. A fault in that could be because of a problem with the electrical system or anything else. While the key fobs with remote buttons allow the driver to lock and unlock the car without entering the key into the key console, a problematic key fob could restrict him or her from doing that. This is not something really problematic, but reduces the convenience for the driver and consumes a bit more time.

Have you ever thought about why a car key fob may not work? Here are a couple of possible reasons that may have impacted your car key fob, rendering it non-functional.

 

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Oct 2023, 10:38 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Car key
A car key fob's remote functionality can be impacted due to some external or internal reasons.
Car key
A car key fob's remote functionality can be impacted due to some external or internal reasons.
1Discharged battery

One of the most common reasons behind the remote buttons of a car key fob not working could be a discharged battery. Usually, the car key fobs come equipped with non-rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. Once the charge reduces, the key fob may start malfunctioning and if the battery is completely discharged, you have to lock and unlock the car manually, as it will render the remote buttons non-functional. In such cases, replacing the battery with a new one is the solution.

2Broken battery connector terminals

If the car key fob is not working even after replacing the battery, it may be because of broken battery connector terminals. Take apart the remote of the key fob to check if the battery connecter terminals are damaged. Repairing any loose or damaged connector terminals may resolve the issue. This process is as simple as soldering them back into their designated place.

3Broken locks

If a car key fob is still not working after you replace the batteries, the problem may not be with the key fob itself, but with the car's lock. Check the car's lock system if there is any issue with the latches on the car doors. A broken lock component could render the car key fob non-functional. It is better to get the car's lock system examined by a professional and repair it if necessary.

4Loose buttons

One of the possible reasons behind the non-functionality of a car key fob could be broken buttons. Most car key fob remote controls come with rubberized buttons, which can become loose or worn out over time. This results in a lack of contact between the button and the designated pressure points. It can be fixed at home by taking apart the remote, removing the buttons, cleaning them and reassembling them. If the buttons don't work even after that, you may need to get a new remote key fob.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Porsche Macan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Macan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 12.35 kmpl
₹83.21 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Mercedes Benz C-class 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes Benz C-Class 2022
1496 cc | Petrol | Automatic (TC)
₹ 55 - 61 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes Benz Amg Eqs (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes Benz AMG EQS
107.8 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 529 Km
₹ 2.45 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.50 - 10 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Jaguar F-pace (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar F-Pace
₹69.99 Lakhs - 1.51 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe
₹ 68 - 69 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
5Damaged key fob

A damaged car key fob could result in the non-functionality of the remote locking and unlocking system. Damage to the car key fob can occur due to normal wear and tear, which takes place due to repeated use. Besides that, water, dust, blunt force, and scratches on the circuit board could also damage the key fob.

First Published Date: 29 Oct 2023, 10:38 AM IST
TAGS: car maintenance

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
72% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 249 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
5% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 94 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
16% OFF
Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X from Hero Group | Full HD 1080p | Made in India | Super Capacitor| Wide Angle | Emergency Recording | SD Card Upto 1TB Supported | Easy DIY Set Up | (Space Grey)(2023 Model)
Rs. 5,036 Rs. 5,990
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
Tukzer Super-Soft Microfiber Car Duster Brush with Detachable Handle| Strong Absorption, Scratch-Free Cleaning Tool for Wet & Dry Dusting/Polishing/Washing for Bike, Car, Truck, Office, Home Kitchen
Rs. 499 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.