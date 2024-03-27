Nissan will launch 30 new cars globally by 2026 under its Arc business plan

Published Mar 27, 2024

Under the new product strategy and business plan, the Japanese car manufacturer plans to launch 16 electric cars by 2026

India will play a key role in Nissan's new Arc business strategy

The OEM aims to make India a major production and export hub for the world

It plans to export about one lakh cars from India every year to the global markets

Under this business strategy, Nissan aims to launch cars across different body styles

The automaker targets to sell 10 lakh units of passenger vehicles globally by 2030

The OEM has hinted that it will increase focus on electric and digital connected technology

Under the new business plan, Nissan is expected to launch some spectacular cars in India as well
