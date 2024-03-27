Under the new product strategy and business plan, the Japanese car manufacturer plans to launch 16 electric cars by 2026
India will play a key role in Nissan's new Arc business strategy
The OEM aims to make India a major production and export hub for the world
It plans to export about one lakh cars from India every year to the global markets
Under this business strategy, Nissan aims to launch cars across different body styles
The automaker targets to sell 10 lakh units of passenger vehicles globally by 2030
The OEM has hinted that it will increase focus on electric and digital connected technology
Under the new business plan, Nissan is expected to launch some spectacular cars in India as well