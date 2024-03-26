HT Auto
Nissan unveils ambitious roadmap. Here's how it plans an electrifying future

By: Srinjoy Bal
| Updated on: 26 Mar 2024, 10:24 AM
Nissan's CEO, Makoto Uchida, unveiled roadmap for the automaker, aiming to launch 30 new models by 2026, with 60 per cent featuring electrified powertrains.
Nissan
Nissan's CEO, Makoto Uchida, unveiled roadmap for the automaker, aiming to launch 30 new models by 2026, with 60 per cent featuring electrified powertrains.
Nissan
Nissan's CEO, Makoto Uchida, unveiled roadmap for the automaker, aiming to launch 30 new models by 2026, with 60 per cent featuring electrified powertrains.

Nissan is embarking on a bold new journey with plans to launch up to 30 new models in global markets by 2026. With 16 of these models featuring electrified powertrains, Nissan is making a significant push towards sustainable mobility. The announcement, made by Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida during the automaker's three-year roadmap presentation, outlines a strategic vision that aims to refresh 60 per cent of Nissan's global internal combustion engine (ICE) lineup, ultimately increasing annual sales by 1 million units.

Key highlights include the introduction of three new models for the Indian market, eight new NEV models in China, seven in the US and Canada, six in Europe, five in Japan, five SUVs in the Middle East, three in Africa (two SUVs and a small ICE-powered car), and two in Oceania (a one-tonne pickup and an electric compact crossover). These additions will not only strengthen Nissan's presence in key markets but also cater to the growing demand for electrified vehicles.

Also Read : All-new Nissan Kicks breaks cover with butch look. Will it return to India?

Leading the charge in Nissan's electrification journey are several exciting models, including an electric crossover set to succeed the popular Leaf, the next-generation Micra built on R5 architecture, a fully electric Juke, and the recently introduced Kicks. Additionally, Nissan plans to introduce a range of SUVs, minivans, low-slung models, a midsize pickup, and several Infiniti-branded vehicles.

Focus on electrification and cost reduction

Despite maintaining a balance between ICE-powered and electrified vehicle debuts over the next two years, Nissan's investment in electrification is set to progressively increase to more than 70 per cent by 2026. This shift aligns with Nissan's goal of launching 34 electrified models between 2024 and 2030, covering a wide spectrum of segments. By 2026, 40 per cent of Nissan's global model range will be electrified, with further growth to 60 per cent by 2030.

To achieve this, Nissan aims to reduce the cost of next-generation electric vehicles by 30 per cent, paving the way for cost parity between EVs and ICE vehicles by 2030. Modular manufacturing techniques and shorter development cycles will be key strategies in achieving this goal, enabling Nissan to develop EVs in "families" and reduce production costs significantly compared to current models.

Strategic sales growth targets

Nissan's ambitious plans also include increasing annual sales figures by 1 million units by 2026 compared to 2023. This growth will be fueled by an increase in sales of 330,000 units from North America, 200,000 units from China, 90,000 units from Japan, and approximately 300,000 units from Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The "The Arc" business plan, covering the period between 2024 and 2026, reflects Nissan's aim of sustainable growth and profitability in an ever-evolving market landscape.

Uchida emphasised the importance of the Arc plan, stating, “It illustrates our continuous progression and ability to navigate changing market conditions. This plan will enable us to go further and faster in driving value and competitiveness."

First Published Date: 26 Mar 2024, 10:24 AM IST
