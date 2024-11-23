VW brand boss: layoffs, plant closures needed to fix carmaker's problems

Volkswagen sees no chance of avoiding layoffs and plant closures in order to cut 4 billion euros ($4.2 billion) in costs, the brand's chief executive said in a newspaper interview, amid an escalating dispute with workers.

As stated by CEO Thomas Schaefer, Volkswagen plans to cut 4 billion euros in costs through layoffs and plant closures. Unions are pushing back, threat

Thomas Schaefer's comments further deepen a conflict with unions, who have threatened strikes at the carmaker from December and have asked the company to present solutions in ongoing negotiations over pay and capacity that exclude both factory closures and major job cuts.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING Volkswagen Polo 2024 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Volkswagen Tiguan 2025 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 37 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Volkswagen Taigun 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.70 - 20 Lakhs Compare View Offers Volkswagen Virtus 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.56 - 19.41 Lakhs Compare View Offers Volkswagen Tiguan 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 35.17 Lakhs Compare UPCOMING Volkswagen ID.7 77 kWh 77 kWh 621 Km 621 Km ₹ 70 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : US carmakers urge Donald Trump to preserve EV tax credits, boost self-driving cars

"Ultimately, any solution must reduce both overcapacity and costs. We can't just stick a band-aid on it and keep dragging it along. That would come back to bite us later in a serious way," Schaefer told weekly Welt am Sonntag.

Schaefer said most of the envisaged job cuts at the German carmaker, which the group has not quantified, could be done via normal attrition and early retirement, adding however that this would not be enough.

"It would simply take too long. There is no point in delaying restructuring until 2035. By then, our competition would have left us behind," he said, adding VW's restructuring should rather be done within 3-4 years.

Apart from job cuts and plant closures, Volkswagen has also asked workers at the VW AG unit, which is at the heart of the current conflict, to take a 10% pay cut.

Also Read : Europe car sales stagnate as electric vehicle weakness persists

Schaefer said there was no hope at the moment that demand in Europe would recover significantly. He also noted that labour costs in Volkswagen's German sites were roughly twice as high as those of peers and VW's own sites in southern and eastern Europe.

He said ongoing savings efforts had resulted in a positive effect on profits of around 7.5 billion euros, adding a further 4 billion euros in savings were needed.

Schaefer said the company currently saw no possibility to avoid plant closures in Germany, adding potential shutdowns not only referred to vehicle factories, but also to component sites. ($1 = 0.9621 euros)

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: