TVS Motors updates TVS Connect app with what3words navigation feature.

Indian two-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor has updated its TVS Connect app, which is integrated in its latest models with digital screens, with a new feature to help in easier navigation. The brand has announced that it has added what3words into its TVS Connect app which can be shared and used to navigate to any location using three words.

TVS Motor has become the first Indian two-wheeler manufacturer to bring this feature to its models. The what3words feature is already available in the four-wheeler segment. For instance, Tata Motors uses this feature in its cars like Altroz for navigation purposes.

The what3words feature can help an user to identify precise locations. It has divided the world in 57 trillion grids, each measuring no more than 3-metre radius for more precise location. Each square has a unique combination of three words.

Saurabh Khullar, Assistant Vice President of Digital Marketing at TVS Motor Company, said, “Navigation accuracy is a key part of our connected vehicle offering, and we were looking for innovative ways to enhance that riding experience for our customers. We are excited about our association with what3words, which does this by using 3-word addresses generated out of their precise location system as close as 3-metres to the location. This strengthens our commitment to increasing customer delight, especially in deeper country locations where traditional systems lean more to approximations. It will increase efficiency by offering a seamless riding experience integrated into our native riding app TVS Connect. We are excited to introduce these unique 3-word addresses for the customers of our TVS Apache brand and riding community. We will gradually be extended to customers using the TVS Connect app across brands in a phased manner."

Chris Sheldrick, co-founder and CEO of what3words, said, “We’re delighted that this integration will bring what3words to TVS Motor Company’s extensive network of riders across India. Whether exploring remote terrains, recommending epic new routes, or simply navigating to new destinations, what3words ensures that TVS Motor Company riders will always arrive in exactly the right place."

The what3words feature also works offline, which means that customers can rely on it to get them exactly where they need to be, even in areas with poor connectivity.