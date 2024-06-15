TVS Racing kicks off 2024 Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship

TVS Racing is all set to kickstart the 2024 Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) season this weekend at the Maras Race Track in Tamil Nadu. The factory team secured a fantastic win in the 2023 INMRC and will be looking to defend the title this season. TVS Racing will be participating in two categories - Pro Stock (PS) and Pro Stock 301 to 400 cc.

TVS Racing will be participating in two categories - Pro Stock (PS) and Pro Stock 301-400 cc in INMRC 2024, while the weekend will also host the 2024

TVS will field the race-spec Apache RTR 165 GP in the Pro Stock category, while the team will use the race-built Apache RR 310 in the Pro Stock 301-400 cc category. Moreover, the first round of the 2024 TVS One Make Championship (OMC) will take place alongside INMRC and will have five categories - OMC Rookie; OMC Women’s; OMC Young Media Racer Programme; OMC RR 310 (Race of Champions) and OMC EV Category.

Also Read : TVS Racing sets new top speed record in 2023 TVS Asia One Make Championship.

The race-spec TVS Apache RR 310 gets a new electronic throttle, while the Apache RTR 165 GP gets an improved suspension for 2024

Commenting on the event, Vimal Sumbly, Head – Premium Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are steadfast in our commitment to democratise racing and continue our successful win rate of 80 per cent across all the races we have participated in. Our relentless pursuit of racing excellence is ingrained in the creation of our world-class products, driving continuous innovation and setting new standards within the TVS Apache series. The racing team put up a stellar performance last year, dominating the 13th edition of INMRC. We clinched the Team Championship title for pro stock 165cc and made history in the world of e-racing. We are confident that the team is ready to put up stellar performances across categories again this year, and I wish them all the best for the season."

TVS Racing has also introduced Alpinestars Air bags tech Air-5 & FIM homologated carbon fibre helmets for its racers this season. Concerning the bikes, the Pro Stock TVS Apache RR 310 motorcycle now comes equipped with an electronic throttle. Meanwhile, the TVS Apache RTR 165 GP gets an improved suspension for this season. Both bikes offer better refinement and aerodynamics backed by decreased CdA.

The Alpinestars Airbag tech is a first in Indian motorsport

TVS is the first manufacturer in India to start its own electric racing one-make championship with the Apache RTE. The electric race-spec motorcycle achieved a lap record of 1 minute and 47.3 seconds last season while setting a new top speed record of 199 kmph, exceeding the previous record of 193 kmph in the e-Race category.

First Published Date: