TVS Racing sets new top speed record in 2023 TVS Asia One Make Championship

TVS Racing has set a new top speed record in the 2023 TVS Asia One Make Championship. The second edition of the racing championship saw the team set a new top speed record of 215.9 kmph, breaking the previous record of 211.2 kmph. The team managed to achieve an impressive feat at the Changi International Circuit in Thailand. The 2023 TVS Asia One Make Championship is a support series that takes place on the sidelines of the Asia Road Racing Championship.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Mar 2023, 16:02 PM
The race-spec TVS Asia OMC RR 310 has been updated for more power and improved ECU and suspension settings
TVS Racing also managed to beat the lap record time by 1.1 seconds with a new lap time of 1m49.742s, as against the previous record of 1m50.850s. The motorcycle helping break these records has been the race-spec TVS Asia OMC RR 310 based on the road-going Apache RR 310 motorcycle. For 2023, the TVS Asia OMC RR 310 has been tuned to produce more power and better overall performance. This includes improved ECU calibration and gear ratios, and a customised suspension based on individual rider feedback.

Also Read : TVS Apache RTR 160 2V Review: Still relevant in 2023?

Racer Vorapong Malahuan secured the top spot in both races over the weekend in the 2023 TVS Asia One Make Championship
Speaking on this momentous occasion, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “We and our customers are extremely proud of the record-breaking performance by TVS Racing at the 2023 TVS Asia One Make Championship. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team, and their pursuit of excellence in all aspects of motorsports. With a rich history and sheer dominance in two-wheeler motorsports, TVS Racing has been instrumental in flourishing the racing culture in India and abroad and has been pivotal in engineering the TVS Apache series through the company’s “Track to Road" philosophy. We look forward to even more action-packed performances from the team and wish them the best for the upcoming rounds."

The 2023 TVS Asia One Make Championship brings riders from the ASEAN region as a global racing platform. This year’s edition comprises 14 racers from seven countries including India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore and Japan. The first round held over the last weekend saw Vorapong Malahuan take the top spot in both races. Meanwhile, Indian riders KY Ahamed and Jagan Kumar finished at P5 and P8 respectively at the end of the first round.

First Published Date: 30 Mar 2023, 16:01 PM IST
TAGS: Motorsport TVS Asia One Make Championship TVS Racing TVS Asia OMC RR 310 TVS race program
