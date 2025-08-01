HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Tvs Motors Posts 21% Yoy Growth In Motorcycle Sales. Check E Scooter Sales…

TVS Motors posts 21% YoY growth in motorcycle sales. Check e-scooter sales…

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Aug 2025, 11:14 am
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

  • TVS Motor Company experienced notable growth in Q1 FY26, with 12.77 lakh vehicle sales and an overall 17% year-on-year increase.

2024 TVS Apache RR 310
TVS Motor Company has announced sales and profit figures for Q1 FY2026.
2024 TVS Apache RR 310
TVS Motor Company has announced sales and profit figures for Q1 FY2026.
Get Launch Updates on
TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 arrow icon
Notify me

TVS Motor Company has reported a significant year-on-year increase in both sales and earnings for the first quarter of the financial year 2025–26. The company sold a total of 12.77 lakh two-wheelers and three-wheelers during the April–June 2025 period, marking a 17 per cent rise compared to the 10.87 lakh units sold in the same quarter a year earlier.

Motorcycle sales for the quarter grew by 21 per cent, reaching 6.21 lakh units compared to 5.14 lakh units in Q1 FY25. Scooters also saw a 19 per cent increase, with volumes rising from 4.18 lakh units last year to 4.99 lakh units in the current quarter.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Fi E100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100
Engine Icon197.0 cc Mileage Icon42.0 kmpl
₹ 1.20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tvs Apache Rr 310 (HT Auto photo)
TVS Apache RR 310
Engine Icon312.2 cc Mileage Icon34 kmpl
₹ 2.75 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Jupiter (HT Auto photo)
TVS Jupiter
Engine Icon 113.3 cc Mileage Icon49 kmpl
₹76,691
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Apache Rtx 300 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
TVS Apache RTX 300
₹ 2.60 - 2.90 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tvs Creon (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
TVS Creon
MaxSpeed Icon115 Kmph
₹ 1.20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tvs Apache Rtr 180 (HT Auto photo)
TVS Apache RTR 180
Engine Icon177.4 cc Mileage Icon45 kmpl
₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

These gains come at a time when overall two-wheeler demand in India is gradually recovering, especially in urban and semi-urban areas. The growth suggests a stable performance across TVS’s core product segments, though no single model was identified as a key contributor in the data shared.

Electric Scooter sales

Electric two-wheeler sales stood at 0.70 lakh units in the June 2025 quarter, reflecting a 35 per cent increase over the 0.52 lakh units sold in the same period last year. While electric models still represent a relatively small share of TVS’s total sales, the figures point to a steady rise in adoption.

Three-Wheeler sales

Three-wheeler volumes grew by 46 per cent, reaching 0.45 lakh units compared to 0.31 lakh units in Q1 FY25. This sharp rise may be attributed to improved conditions in export markets or increased demand in last-mile transport, though TVS has not provided specific commentary on the drivers behind this recovery.

Financial performance

The company’s revenue from operations rose by 20 per cent, from 8,376 crore in Q1 FY25 to 10,081 crore in Q1 FY26. Operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 32 per cent year-on-year to 1,263 crore, while the EBITDA margin improved to 12.5 per cent from 11.5 per cent a year earlier.

Profit before tax increased by 35 per cent to 1,053 crore, and net profit (profit after tax) also rose 35 per cent, reaching 779 crore for the quarter.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 01 Aug 2025, 11:14 am IST
TAGS: tvs tvs sales tvs motor company

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.