TVS Motors posts 21% YoY growth in motorcycle sales. Check e-scooter sales…

TVS Motor Company has reported a significant year-on-year increase in both sales and earnings for the first quarter of the financial year 2025–26. The company sold a total of 12.77 lakh two-wheelers and three-wheelers during the April–June 2025 period, marking a 17 per cent rise compared to the 10.87 lakh units sold in the same quarter a year earlier.

Motorcycle sales for the quarter grew by 21 per cent, reaching 6.21 lakh units compared to 5.14 lakh units in Q1 FY25. Scooters also saw a 19 per cent increase, with volumes rising from 4.18 lakh units last year to 4.99 lakh units in the current quarter.

These gains come at a time when overall two-wheeler demand in India is gradually recovering, especially in urban and semi-urban areas. The growth suggests a stable performance across TVS’s core product segments, though no single model was identified as a key contributor in the data shared.

Electric Scooter sales

Electric two-wheeler sales stood at 0.70 lakh units in the June 2025 quarter, reflecting a 35 per cent increase over the 0.52 lakh units sold in the same period last year. While electric models still represent a relatively small share of TVS’s total sales, the figures point to a steady rise in adoption.

Three-Wheeler sales

Three-wheeler volumes grew by 46 per cent, reaching 0.45 lakh units compared to 0.31 lakh units in Q1 FY25. This sharp rise may be attributed to improved conditions in export markets or increased demand in last-mile transport, though TVS has not provided specific commentary on the drivers behind this recovery.

Financial performance

The company’s revenue from operations rose by 20 per cent, from ₹8,376 crore in Q1 FY25 to ₹10,081 crore in Q1 FY26. Operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 32 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,263 crore, while the EBITDA margin improved to 12.5 per cent from 11.5 per cent a year earlier.

Profit before tax increased by 35 per cent to ₹1,053 crore, and net profit (profit after tax) also rose 35 per cent, reaching ₹779 crore for the quarter.

