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TVS Motor to launch TVS Paddock premium retail outlets in Q2 FY27

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 08 Jun 2026, 09:05 am
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  • TVS Motor Company has announced TVS Paddock, an exclusive premium retail and ownership experience channel for its premium motorcycle portfolio.

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TVS Motor Company has announced the launch of TVS Paddock, a new premium retail and ownership experience channel dedicated to its premium motorcycle portfolio. The company says the initiative is aimed at enhancing customer engagement through a more immersive and personalised retail ecosystem.

The new network will be introduced in the second quarter of FY27 and is designed to bring together motorcycles, merchandise, community experiences, customisation options and specialised aftersales services under one roof.

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Focus on premium ownership experience

According to TVS Motor, TVS Paddock represents a significant step in its premium mobility strategy. The company says the network will offer a customer-centric approach that extends beyond vehicle sales and focuses on long-term ownership experiences.

TVS highlighted that premium motorcycle buyers are increasingly looking for personalisation, community engagement and immersive brand interactions in addition to the product itself. Through TVS Paddock, the manufacturer aims to cater to these evolving expectations.

Speaking on the announcement, Sudarshan Venu, Chairman of TVS Motor Company, said that the initiative reflects the company's commitment to redefining premium ownership experiences through innovation, personalisation and deeper customer engagement.

Also Read : TVS Motor sales jump 31% in May 2026, EV business hits record high

Designed around premium motorcycle enthusiasts

TVS Paddock has been designed by London-based retail design agency Checkland Kindleysides. The company says the retail format has been created to offer a seamless journey from product discovery to ownership and aftersales support.

Each outlet will feature dedicated spaces for customer consultation, motorcycle customisation and community interaction. TVS says the design philosophy is inspired by its engineering expertise and motorsport heritage, which continues to influence the development of its premium motorcycle range.

Key features of TVS paddock

The upcoming premium retail channel will include:

  • End-to-end digital retail experiences
  • Dedicated consultation and customisation zones
  • Premium community spaces
  • Immersive merchandise and accessories sections
  • Industry-first swim lane-based product experiences
  • Specialised service facilities
  • Design themes inspired by TVS Motor's engineering capabilities

The company says these elements are intended to deliver a more sophisticated and engaging retail environment for premium motorcycle customers.

Launch timeline

TVS Motor plans to roll out TVS Paddock during Q2 FY27 through an exclusive premium retail network.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 08 Jun 2026, 09:05 am IST
TAGS: TVS TVS Motor Company

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