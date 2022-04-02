TVS Motor Company registers sales of 307,954 units in March

TVS sold 307,954 units in March 2022 which is slightly down in comparison to 322,643 units sold in the corresponding period a year ago.

TVS Motor Company announced that it has managed to sell 307,954 units in March 2022 which is slightly down in comparison to 322,643 units sold in the corresponding period a year ago.

In terms of overall two-wheeler sales, the company registered 292,918 unit sales in March 2022 as against sales of 307,397 units sold in March 2021. The domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 196,956 units in March 2022 which was considerably down against 202,155 units sold in March 2021. For last month, TVS sold 157,254 units of motorcycles, while scooter sales stood at 94,747 units.

(Also Read: TVS Jupiter ZX with Bluetooth, Voice Assist launched at ₹80,973)

The Hosur-based two-wheeler maker went on to add that the shortage in supply of semiconductors was directly responsible for hiccups in the production as well as sales last month. “We are cautiously optimistic that the supply of semiconductors will improve in the coming months," the company announced in a press note sent recently.

In terms of exports, TVS registered sales of 109,724 units last month as against sales of 119,382 units in the corresponding period a year ago. The company exported 95,962 units of two-wheelers which was notably down against 105,242 units exported in March 2021.

(Also Read: TVS launches Raider 125 in Bangladesh)

Fourth quarter sales performance FY 2021-22:

TVS registered 8.15 lakh unit sales last quarter as against 8.87 lakh units sold in the fourth quarter of financial year 2020-21.

First Published Date: