TVS Motor Company posts 13 per cent growth in August

TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales of 391,588 units in August 2024 with a growth of 13 per cent as against 345,848 units in the month of August 2023.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 14% with sales increasing from 332,110 units in August 2023 to 378,841 units in August 2024. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 13 per cent with sales increasing from 256,619 units in August 2023 to 289,073 units in August 2024.

Motorcycle sales registered a growth of 11 per cent with sales increasing from 153,047 units in August 2023 to 170,486 units in August 2024. Scooter registered a growth of 15 per cent with sales increasing from 142,502 units in August 2023 to 163,629 units in August 2024.

Electric Vehicle

EV sales registered a growth of 4 per cent with sales increasing from 23,887 units in August 2023 to 24,779 units in August 2024.

International Business

The Company's total exports sales registered a growth of 14% with sales increasing from 87,515 units in August 2023 to 99,976 units in August 2024. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 19 per cent with sales increasing from 75,491 units in August 2023 to 89,768 units in August 2024.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler sales registered sales of 12,747 units in August 2024 as against 13,738 units in August 2023.

