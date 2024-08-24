HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Reviews 2024 Tvs Jupiter 110 First Impressions: Family Scooter Reborn

2024 TVS Jupiter 110 first impressions: Family scooter reborn

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 24 Aug 2024, 12:01 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • TVS Jupiter 110 gets a new design, a new engine and even more features. Here are our first impressions of the updated family scooter from TVS.
2024 TVS Jupiter 110
TVS Motor Company has launched the new generation of the Jupiter in the Indian market. It is offered in 4 variants – Drum, Drum Alloy, Drum SXC and Disc SXC. 
The prices start at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,700 ex-showroom. There are six colour options - Dawn Blue Matte, Galactic Copper Matte, Titanium Grey Matte, Starlight blue Gloss, Lunar White Gloss, and Meteor Red Gloss. 
There is a new digital instrument cluster on offer. It comes with SmartXonnect with Bluetooth and application support as well. A few of the features on offer are the find me feature, distance to empty and average and real-time fuel economy. 
There is an all-LED lighting, turn signal lamp reset, emergency brake warning and hazard lamps. There is follow-me headlamp and an infinity LED lightbar at the rear as well. 
There is an external fuel filler cap, a small cubby space, a hook, a USB port to charge mobile devices and a large underseat storage that can store two helmets as well. 
TVS says that the seat on offer is the largest in the segment, and there are alloy wheels on offer as well. The Bluetooth-enabled cluster with call, SMS, Navigation and Voice Assist. The panels of the scooter are made up of metal.
The engine on the 2024 TVS Jupiter is now a 113.3 cc unit that is air-cooled and gets fuel injection. It puts out 7.91 bhp of max power at 5,000 rpm and 9.2 Nm at 5,000 rpm. 
It continues to come with a CVT automatic transmission. However, what is new is the electric assist which boosts the torque output to 9.8 Nm. This comes in handy when moving from a standstill or while overtaking. The top speed of the Jupiter 110 is 82 kmph.
TVS Motor Company has introduced a new iGO Assist technology. It combines Integrated Starter Generator, ISG Controller and a high performance battery that has a high rate of discharge and can charge within a couple of minutes.
There is also an auto start/stop system on offer. It shuts down the engine automatically when it is idling and then restarts again when the rider provides an input. 
View all Images
2024 TVS Jupiter 110 gets an all-new styling for 2024. It looks modern, sharp and attractive.
TVS Motor Company has launched the new generation of the Jupiter in the Indian market. It is offered in 4 variants – Drum, Drum Alloy, Drum SXC and Disc SXC. 
1/10
TVS Motor Company has launched the new generation of the Jupiter in the Indian market. It is offered in 4 variants – Drum, Drum Alloy, Drum SXC and Disc SXC. 
The prices start at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,700 ex-showroom. There are six colour options - Dawn Blue Matte, Galactic Copper Matte, Titanium Grey Matte, Starlight blue Gloss, Lunar White Gloss, and Meteor Red Gloss. 
2/10
The prices start at 73,700 ex-showroom. There are six colour options - Dawn Blue Matte, Galactic Copper Matte, Titanium Grey Matte, Starlight blue Gloss, Lunar White Gloss, and Meteor Red Gloss. 
There is a new digital instrument cluster on offer. It comes with SmartXonnect with Bluetooth and application support as well. A few of the features on offer are the find me feature, distance to empty and average and real-time fuel economy. 
3/10
There is a new digital instrument cluster on offer. It comes with SmartXonnect with Bluetooth and application support as well. A few of the features on offer are the find me feature, distance to empty and average and real-time fuel economy. 
There is an all-LED lighting, turn signal lamp reset, emergency brake warning and hazard lamps. There is follow-me headlamp and an infinity LED lightbar at the rear as well. 
4/10
There is an all-LED lighting, turn signal lamp reset, emergency brake warning and hazard lamps. There is follow-me headlamp and an infinity LED lightbar at the rear as well. 
There is an external fuel filler cap, a small cubby space, a hook, a USB port to charge mobile devices and a large underseat storage that can store two helmets as well. 
5/10
There is an external fuel filler cap, a small cubby space, a hook, a USB port to charge mobile devices and a large underseat storage that can store two helmets as well. 
TVS says that the seat on offer is the largest in the segment, and there are alloy wheels on offer as well. The Bluetooth-enabled cluster with call, SMS, Navigation and Voice Assist. The panels of the scooter are made up of metal.
6/10
TVS says that the seat on offer is the largest in the segment, and there are alloy wheels on offer as well. The Bluetooth-enabled cluster with call, SMS, Navigation and Voice Assist. The panels of the scooter are made up of metal.
The engine on the 2024 TVS Jupiter is now a 113.3 cc unit that is air-cooled and gets fuel injection. It puts out 7.91 bhp of max power at 5,000 rpm and 9.2 Nm at 5,000 rpm. 
7/10
The engine on the 2024 TVS Jupiter is now a 113.3 cc unit that is air-cooled and gets fuel injection. It puts out 7.91 bhp of max power at 5,000 rpm and 9.2 Nm at 5,000 rpm. 
It continues to come with a CVT automatic transmission. However, what is new is the electric assist which boosts the torque output to 9.8 Nm. This comes in handy when moving from a standstill or while overtaking. The top speed of the Jupiter 110 is 82 kmph.
8/10
It continues to come with a CVT automatic transmission. However, what is new is the electric assist which boosts the torque output to 9.8 Nm. This comes in handy when moving from a standstill or while overtaking. The top speed of the Jupiter 110 is 82 kmph.
TVS Motor Company has introduced a new iGO Assist technology. It combines Integrated Starter Generator, ISG Controller and a high performance battery that has a high rate of discharge and can charge within a couple of minutes.
9/10
TVS Motor Company has introduced a new iGO Assist technology. It combines Integrated Starter Generator, ISG Controller and a high performance battery that has a high rate of discharge and can charge within a couple of minutes.
There is also an auto start/stop system on offer. It shuts down the engine automatically when it is idling and then restarts again when the rider provides an input. 
10/10
There is also an auto start/stop system on offer. It shuts down the engine automatically when it is idling and then restarts again when the rider provides an input. 

The scooter segment has evolved quite a bit in the past few years. They have become quite popular and more and more people are now buying them because of their comfort and practicality. The segment really saw a big push with the Honda Activa and then again with the TVS Jupiter. First launched in 2013, the Jupiter is the only scooter that has been able to give some competition to the Activa.

It is 2024 now and Jupiter has finally now entered a new generation. So, what has changed with the new Jupiter? Well, a lot actually. We got to ride it for 20 minutes on TVS' test track. Here are our first impressions of the 2024 TVS Jupiter 110.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Tvs Jupiter 110 (HT Auto photo)
TVS Jupiter 110
Engine Icon 113.3 cc Mileage Icon52.8 kmpl
₹73,700
Compare
View Offers
Ola Electric Roadster (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric Roadster
BatteryCapacity Icon16 kWh Range Icon579 km
₹74,999
Compare
View Offers
Deltic M Plus (HT Auto photo)
Deltic M Plus
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹65,490
Compare
View Offers
Hero Electric Ae-29 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-29
BatteryCapacity Icon3.5 kWh Range Icon80 km
₹85,000 - 90,000
Alert Me When Launched
Honda Activa 6g (HT Auto photo)
Honda Activa 6G
Engine Icon109.51 cc Mileage Icon50 kmpl
₹76,684
Compare
View Offers
Suzuki Access 125 (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Access 125
Engine Icon124.0 cc Mileage Icon45 kmpl
₹79,899
Compare
View Offers

2024 TVS Jupiter 110: Looks modern and striking

The outgoing Jupiter looked just like a traditional scooter mostly. That is not the case with the new Jupiter though. TVS has done a really good job with the design language, it looks striking and will grab attention. There are sharp lines, a lightbar in the front as well as at the rear which comes with integrated turn indicators. TVS has been given special attention so that the gloss black plastic does not scratch easily and the quality levels of the scooters were also pretty nice.

TVS Jupiter 110
The rear tail lamp along with the gloss black finish does give a very premium look to the new Jupiter 110.
TVS Jupiter 110
The rear tail lamp along with the gloss black finish does give a very premium look to the new Jupiter 110.

2024 TVS Jupiter 110: iGO Assist

TVS Motor Company has introduced a new iGO Assist technology with the new Jupiter. It provides assistance to the engine while getting off the line and during hard acceleration. There is an indication on the instrument cluster that shows "Assist ready" and "Assist On". Once you have depleted the assist, it takes 2 minutes to recharge the battery back and then the assist is ready once again. However, once it is ready, the rider will have to close the throttle and twist it once again.

The scooter also comes with auto start/stop functionality. So, while idling the engine shuts off on its own to restart it, the rider needs to press the brake and twist the throttle. This process could have been simpler if pressing the brake was not required like few other scooters do.

2024 TVS Jupiter 110: Performance

The engine on the Jupiter 110 is now a 113.3 cc unit that is very smooth. There are barely any vibrations. The only time you feel them is while getting off the line and when you are near the top speed. Speaking of top speed, the Jupiter can hit a top speed of 82 kmph which is decent for a scooter which will be used mostly for city duties where it feels the most comfortable.

The engine produces a power output of 7.91 bhp and a peak torque output of 9.2 Nm and it is boosted to 9.8 Nm with the assist. If you really notice then you might be able to feel the assist as the rubber band effect of the CVT gearbox is reduced.

2024 TVS Jupiter 110: Fuel efficiency

While we cannot comment on the fuel efficiency figure because we only rode the scooter on the test track, TVS says that there should be an improvement of 10 per cent. According to the onboard MID, the fuel efficiency figure hovered around 50 kmpl mark.

2024 TVS Jupiter 110: Handling

The new Jupiter feels very light and nimble to ride and even at speeds in excess of 60 kmph, it feels stable. This is despite the reduction in weight by 5 kg. The new Jupiter shares its chassis with the Jupiter 125. The fuel tank and the engine are placed lower down which has helped in lowering the centre of gravity.

2024 TVS Jupiter 110: Verdict

TVS Jupiter is one of the best family scooters on sale in the Indian market. It has proven itself to be practical, reliable and easy to ride. With the new generation, TVS has just improved on those things, making it even better. The icing on the cake is the way it looks. If you are in the market searching for a family scooter to use on a daily basis. We would highly recommend you check out the new Jupiter 110.

First Published Date: 24 Aug 2024, 12:01 PM IST
TAGS: TVS Jupiter 125 TVS Motor Company TVS Jupiter

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.