Traffic snarls across Delhi-NCR due to Bharat Bandh over Agnipath row

The traffic congestion on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway began after the Delhi Police placed barricades on the main carriageway and service lanes of National Highway 48.

Massive traffic jams are being witnessed all over Delhi NCR due to ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by some organisations to mark their protest against the Agnipath recruitment scheme of the Central government. The protests come a day after Tri-service chiefs ruled out the withdrawal of the Agnipath scheme. In various parts of Delhi-NCR, commuters faced heavy traffic jams while city police issued an alert for the commuters.

The police department of the national capital installed barricades at various checkpoints to control the protest. Heavy traffic jams were also witnessed on the Sarhaul border and the Shankar Chowk from 9:30 am till 11 am at the Delhi-Gurugram expressway as police officials checked vehicles in wake of the Bharat Bandh protest.

The traffic congestion on the expressway began after the Delhi Police placed barricades on the main carriageway and service lanes of National Highway 48 whereas traffic jams at Shankar Chowk were witnessed due to the diversions for heavy vehicles done by the Gurugram traffic police.

Heavy traffic jam on Delhi-Meerut expressway as the traffic police closed off several roads ahead of the Congress' protest, near Akshardham in New Delhi, Monday, June 20, 2022.

Traffic departments of both Gurugram and Delhi alerted commuters about the congestion and cautioned them to avoid certain stretches. Delhi Traffic Police mentioned in a tweet that motorists must avoid Gol Methi junction, Q-point Junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction and Man Singh Road Junction till 5pm.

Further, it tweeted that buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Teen Murti Chowk, Prithviraj Road, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place due to special traffic arrangements.

Gurugram traffic police cautioned commuters to use alternative routes such as Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, Kundli-Manesar-Palwar (KMP) expressway and Gurugram-Faridabad Road to avoid getting stuck in traffic due to route diversions.

