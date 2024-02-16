Bharat Bandh: Noida Police issues traffic advisory, check roads to avoid

Traffic in Delhi-NCR is set for another chaotic day as farmers' union has called for Bharat Bandh on February 16. Daily traffic in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram have been restricted for the past few days due to ongoing farmers' protest march towards the national capital. Things are set to change as the farmers' threaten to block traffic from today, which could lead to more traffic jams in Delhi-NCR. To avoid such a situation, Noida Police has issued a fresh traffic advisory which urges commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

Noida, which is part of Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh and the bordering city to Delhi, is currently under Section 144 due to the Bharat Bandh call. Noida Police has said that it expects vehicles from Noida to Delhi and vice versa are expected to face traffic jams due to restrictions put in place. It has urged commuters to avail Metro rail services to avoid traffic congestion as much as possible.

Barricades are in place on key roads leading to Delhi from Noida, which includes NH-24 (Delhi-Meerut Expressway), Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, DND Flyway and other roads. The traffic advisory has said that police teams will be positioned at these barricades for intensive checking of vehicles. This could lead to slow movement of vehicles. One of the police officials said, “People going to Delhi please use Metro as much as possible to avoid traffic inconvenience. Arrival of all types of goods vehicles will be restricted on the route from Yamuna Expressway to Delhi via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and from Sirsa to Surajpur via Pari Chowk."

Noida Police has also offered alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion. The advisory says commuters heading towards Pari Chowk through Depot Roundabout can take Supertech Roundabout, Honda CL Chowk via P-03 Roundabout, IFS Villa Roundabout. For those heading to Pari Chowk from Surajpur, police has advised to use Expomart roundabout via Knowledge Park and LG roundabout. Vehicles bound for Noida-Greater Noida Expressway from Pari Chowk have also been asked to take Knowledge Park or Expomart Roundabout via Hindon Cut or Galgotia Cut. Vehicles from Yamuna Expressway have been asked to exit from Jewar toll plaza towards Khurja and reach Delhi through Jahangirpur.

Closer to Delhi, vehicles heading to Delhi from Chilla Border have been advised to divert from Sector 14A flyover, Sector 15, Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk, Jhundpura Chowk. For those who plan to use DND Flyway to enter Delhi from Noida have been advised to avail the elevated Film City flyover at Sector 18. Those who plan to enter Delhi from Kalindi Kunj side have been asked to take Mahamaya flyover to Sector 37.

First Published Date: