Dense fog puts brake on traffic in Delhi NCR. Tips to drive amid low visibility

Delhi NCR was engulfed in thick fog today morning (December 27) which led to disruption in traffic across the city. This is the first of the season when the national capital is witnessing fog with visibility down to about 50 metres at some places. Slow-moving vehicles have caused delay for commuters this morning. Some of the areas where traffic has been disrupted in Delhi are Dhaula Kuan, India gate, Barapullah and the Delhi-Noida border area.

Dense fog can often lead to road accidents. It usually causes car pile-ups, especially on highways. Fog remains one of the biggest natural phenomenon why road accidents take place and cause fatalities. Early this morning, a massive car pileup on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway led to several people injured. Safe driving and safety of cars become key during dense fog when visibility get low. Here are some of the tips and tricks to safely drive through fog.

Slow and steady

It is always advisable to reduce speed of your vehicles when driving through fog, dense or otherwise. Fog creates a blanket that often hides obstacles, including vehicles, cyclists or pedestrians. Slow and steady speed help to control vehicle in case someone faces any such obstacles suddenly. A light foot on the accelerator and smooth braking is also recommended to ensure the vehicles behind you get enough time for deceleration and braking.

No overtaking

As speeding is not a wise option while driving in fog, overtaking moves could become fatal at times. Even though driving through relatively empty roads, it becomes difficult to check if the lane is clear during low visibility. The best practice while driving through fog is to stick to a lane and follow others.

Keep safe distance

This third piece of tip is quite obvious, even on a sunny day. But keeping safe distance with other vehicles on the road becomes more important when dense fog reduces visibility. Not maintaining distance often leads to pileups because vehicles do not get enough time and space to brake.

Use of fog lights and hazard lights

Fog lights can at times help to improve visibility by a slight in case of dense fog. If visibility is too low, it is always advisable to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. In such cases, using hazard lights to alert other vehicles of one's presence could prove helpful. However, one needs to turn them off when changing lanes or taking turns to use the indicators.

Keep mirrors and windshield clean

Low visibility is a key concern during foggy weather. Also, better visibility could be the saviour for you. Ensure the mirrors, windshield and windows of your vehicle are clean and clear. This will allow you to see movements and obstacles around you. A dirty windshield or mirror can further reduce your visibility in foggy weather, resulting in a major mishap. To avoid foggy windshields and windows, use the defogger or turn on the heater, as it won't let the windows and windshield become foggy and reduce your visibility.

