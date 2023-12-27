HT Auto
Dense Fog Leads To Multiple Vehicle Pile Ups On National Highways In Uttar Pradesh, Punjab

Dense fog leads to multiple vehicle pile-ups in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Dec 2023, 09:57 AM
As a cold wave maintains its grip in northern India, a thick layer of fog engulfed different parts of the region on Wednesday. This has resulted in massive traffic disruptions in different states including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, leading to multi-vehicle pile-ups. Dense fog on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway led to poor visibility causing a multi-vehicle pile-up.

Fog
Dense fog has caused havoc in multiple places across North India, resulting in multiple vehicle pile-ups in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. (HT_PRINT)
Fog
Dense fog has caused havoc in multiple places across North India, resulting in multiple vehicle pile-ups in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

As many as 12 vehicles piled up back-to-back in an accident on Yamuna Expressway early Wednesday morning due to dense fog. However, no casualties or injuries were reported. A video of the incident emerged on social media showing several damaged vehicles on the expressway covered with fog. The video shows multiple damaged small cars and SUVs. Also, there are several broken barricades strewn across the road, visible in the video.

In another accident in Uttar Pradesh, at least six vehicles collided with each other in a chain reaction when a double-decker bus lost its control on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway due to poor visibility caused by the dense fog. The bus struck the central divider triggering a series of rear-end crashes involving other vehicles. The vehicle pile-up left one person dead and more than 24 others injured, Uttar Pradesh Police revealed.

Also Read : Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Jam: What motorists are doing wrong when driving

Several regions across northern India have been witnessing dense foggy conditions over the last few days. Poor visibility due to dense fog caused at least two road accidents in Punjab on Tuesday. In Moga, a canter rammed into a truck on the Kotkapur bypass, leaving the canter's driver injured. In another vehicle pile-up, a truck rammed into a bus which rammed into a small car. Earlier on Monday night, another accident took place at the same place when a truck rammed into a tractor-trailer, critically injuring the driver of the tractor-trailer.

On Monday morning, four vehicles had piled up on the Moga-Kot Ise Khan road when a Mahindra Bolero collided with a truck and two Toyota Innovas hit the Bolero from behind, one after another.

In another vehicle pile-up in Uttar Pradesh, seven vehicles collided with each other on Aligarh-Etah-Kanpur national highway, due to poor visibility caused by the dense fog. In various accidents across the northern Indian states, multiple road accidents have been reported and more than a dozen people died over the last few days.

First Published Date: 27 Dec 2023, 09:57 AM IST
TAGS: road accident

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

