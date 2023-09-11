HT Auto
Home Auto News Bengaluru Bandh: Roads To Avoid Today, Traffic Advisory Issued

Bengaluru Bandh: Roads to avoid today, traffic advisory issued

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Sep 2023, 09:57 AM
Bengaluru is expected to witness traffic chaos through the day amid a strike called by the private bus operators' body today. The Bengaluru Traffic Police has advised commuters to plan in advance in order to avoid getting stuck in traffic jam due to the protests to be held during the day. A traffic advisory has been issued by the city's police administration on roads to avoid as the Karnataka State Private Vehicles Owner Association observe Bengaluru Bandh.

Bengaluru is expected to witness traffic chaos on Monday amid a strike in protest against the Karnataka government’s Shakti scheme providing women free travel on non-premium government buses. (HT_PRINT)
Bengaluru is expected to witness traffic chaos on Monday amid a strike in protest against the Karnataka government’s Shakti scheme providing women free travel on non-premium government buses.

According to the traffic advisory issued by Bengaluru Traffic Police, commuters are advised to stay off KG Road, Sheshadri Road, GT Road and roads around Freedom Park and Majestic Bus stand. It also says that the strike could lead to less number of taxis, auto rickshaws and private buses on the road. The traffic police department has advised commuters to plan alternative routes to avoid protests and traffic jam.

The traffic advisory also offered some guidelines for commuters on roads to use and roads to avoid. It says, “Vehicle coming from RR Junction towards Khodays circle: move towards to Krishna floor mill and proceed towards Malleshwaram. Vehicles coming from Goodshed road proceed towards G T Road via Sangolli Rayanna circle to reach Okalipuram and proceed towards Sujatha Theatre. Vehicles coming from Ananda Rao circle should move towards Old JDS office road and reach Sheshadripuram Road. Vehicles coming from Mysuru Bank circle, proceed towards Palace road towards Maharani junction underpass and go towards Basaveshwara circle."

Ramalinga Reddy, Transport Minister of the state, has assured that additional buses operated by Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) have been arranged to avoid inconvenience to commuters today. The state transport minister had met the Commissioner of the Transport Department and senior police officials to chalk out a plan to tackle traffic issues due to the bandh. Officials have been instructed to take steps to ensure commuters do not face any issue on the road.

The strike has been called to protest against the state government's initiative called Shakti scheme. It offers free bus ride to women on non-premium government buses. The private bus operators claim the scheme is eating up their revenue and hitting business.

