Morning rain showers drench Delhi NCR

Light to moderate rain lashed parts of Delhi early morning on Thursday
Though it bought relief from the heat, it caused waterlogging in several areas
Areas such as Lajpat Nagar, Neb Sarai, Mehrauli, Burari and Dwarka witnessed waterlogging
This lead to huge traffic snarls for office goers
The Met office has predicted more showers over the next few days
It has also issued yellow alert, warning showers could flood low-lying areas
The maximum temperature on Thursday is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius
The overall Air AQI at 9 am stood at 81 in satisfactory category
Parts of Gurugram also faced waterlogging due to downpour