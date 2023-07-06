Morning rain showers drench Delhi NCR

Published Jul 06, 2023

Light to moderate rain lashed parts of Delhi early morning on Thursday

Though it bought relief from the heat, it caused waterlogging in several areas

Areas such as Lajpat Nagar, Neb Sarai, Mehrauli, Burari and Dwarka witnessed waterlogging

This lead to huge traffic snarls for office goers

The Met office has predicted more showers over the next few days

It has also issued yellow alert, warning showers could flood low-lying areas

The maximum temperature on Thursday is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius

The overall Air AQI at 9 am stood at 81 in satisfactory category

Parts of Gurugram also faced waterlogging due to downpour
