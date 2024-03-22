HT Auto
Home Auto News Traffic Snarls Expected In Key Areas Of Delhi Today. Here Are Routes To Avoid

Traffic snarls expected in key areas of Delhi today. Here are routes to avoid

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Mar 2024, 09:26 AM
Massive protests by AAP workers against the ED arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is likely to take a toll on vehicular movement in many parts of central Delhi.
Traffic jam
File photo used for representational purpose. (Hindustan Times/Sanjeev Verma)
Traffic jam
File photo used for representational purpose.

Delhi Traffic Police on Friday morning issued an advisory through its official account on micro-blogging platform X, advising motorists to avoid certain routes in central Delhi. Although the message did not outright point to why traffic is likely to remain affected here, it is widely understood that the Thursday night arrest of Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal is expected to bring out Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) cadre on the streets to protest the Enforcement Directorate action.

The advisory lists out key areas in central parts of Delhi that motorists need to avoid through the course of Friday. “On 22.03.2024, Due to Special arrangements, Traffic may remain affected on Krishna Menon Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Janpath, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Road. Commuters are advised to avoid these stretches till further notice," the message read. The headquarter of ED is located on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road which lies in the heart of Lutyens Delhi and is a short distance away from India Gate.

Central Delhi is a key part of the capital from where motorists criss-cross the entire city. Those making way towards the New Delhi Railway Station from south and west Delhi also often use key roads here to reach their intended destination.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro ITO station has also been shut for commuters till 1800 hrs. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, in a message on X, explained that this decision was taken on the advise of Delhi Police.

AAP workers and party officials have called for nation-wide protests to voice their angst against the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), a party they claim, has instigated the action against its top political officials.

First Published Date: 22 Mar 2024, 09:26 AM IST
TAGS: AAP Arvind Kejriwal Traffic jam

