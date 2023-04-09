HT Auto
Toyota To Roll Out 10 New Electric Models By 2026; Targets Selling 1.5 Mn Units

Toyota to roll out 10 new electric models by 2026; targets selling 1.5 mn units

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Apr 2023, 11:37 AM
Toyota Motor Corp unveiled its long-awaited plan to electrify its vehicle lineup but it did not tell how exactly does it plan to outdo its EV rivals such as Tesla. The company said that it will release 10 new EV models by 2026 and sell 1.5 million battery electric vehicles annually while also strengthening its hybrid and plug-in hybrid models.

Toyota bZ4X SUV at 2023 Auto expo
The bZ4X is the first electric vehicle from Toyota. It was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.
As of now, Toyota has not revealed if they will launch the bZ4X in the Indian market or not.
The bZ4X has a claimed driving range of 559 km. It competes against the rivals such as Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.
The interior has a multi-function steering wheel with a digital instrument cluster.
The infotainment system has a horizontal layout and is a touchscreen unit. 
The EV's FWD variant can generate a power output of 201 hp while the AWD variant can churn up to 214 hp of power. 
The former promises to offer a range of up to 559 km while the latter offers 540 km on a single charge. 
These include 120V and 240V chargers as well as DC fast chargers. The EV comes with a socket which allows charging at home as well as charging stations. 
In terms of size, the bZ4X is slightly larger than the RAV4 that is on sale in the global market.
The bZ4X is based on Toyota's e-TNGA platform. 
The bZ4x can touch the speed of 100 kmph in about seven seconds.
It aims to halve its emissions by 2035 and become carbon neutral by 2050. “We must first do what we can and start by electrifying," Koji Sato said in his first public appearance since becoming the company's CEO and president on April 1. However, the executive did not fully embrace a 100% electric future like many other automakers have done. The OEM rather looks to have a multi-pathway approach to carbon neutrality.

In developed markets, Toyota plans to enhance the performance of its bZ series of EVs and in North America, it plans to have a locally-produced battery SUV by 2025 as well as increase battery plant production. In China, it plans to add two locally developed electric models by 2024. In Asia, Toyota will also focus on battery pick-up trucks and compact electric cars.

Saro informed that building a dedicated EV production platform from scratch while navigating lingering pandemic measures, supply chain snags and semiconductor shortages is top priority for the company. The Japanese carmaker expects to produce as many as 10.6 million cars this year, into a new age of electrification and intelligent vehicles.

In December 2021, Toyota pledged to sell 3.5 million EVs annually by 2030 but battery-powered vehicles accounted for just 16,000 of the 9.5 million cars it sold in the fiscal year ending March of 2022. It is now to be seen how Toyota manages to fulfill its targets of selling as many electric vehicles.

