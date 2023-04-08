You can’t book the top variants on the Toyota Innova Hycross. Here’s why

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has temporarily halted bookings of the ZX and ZX (O) variants on the Innova Hycross hybrid

Bookings have been stopped due to supply chain disruptions and the company is working to resume the same at the earliest

The Toyota Innova Hycross ZX and ZX (O) come with fancier features on the premium MPV.

The ZX and ZX (O) trims get the electrically adjustable Ottoman seats, panoramic sunroof, ADAS, dual-zone climate control, pollution filter and more.

The ZX and ZX (O) trims are only available on the Innova Hycross Hybrid. Meanwhile, bookings for other petrol and petrol-hybrid  trims will continue.

The Innova Hycross ZX is priced at 29.08 lakh, while the ZX (O) is priced at 29.72 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The waiting period on the Innova Hycross Hybrid currently stands over 24 months. The non-hybrid variants have a waiting time of 16-18 months.

Bookings for the Toyota Innova Crysta remain unaffected by this announcement with the model available with only the diesel engine.

The Innova Hycross Hybrid uses a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with an electric motor. It promises a fuel efficiency of 23.4 kmpl.
