Maruti Suzuki announces winners of second edition of DesignXathon

Maruti Suzuki India has concluded the second edition of its annual automotive design competition, DesignXathon 2026, with Team IED Torino emerging as the winner. The competition saw participation from more than 450 students representing over 70 design institutes in India and overseas.

The participants were tasked with envisioning an iconic vehicle that Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers would aspire to own in 2036. Following multiple rounds of evaluation and mentorship from Maruti Suzuki's Design Studio team, the top 10 shortlisted teams presented their concepts through 1:8-scale prototypes at the grand finale held at the company's India Design Studio in Gurugram.

Teams from the National Institute of Design (NID), Gandhinagar, secured the first and second runner-up positions. The top three teams received cash prizes along with six-month internship opportunities at Maruti Suzuki's India Design Studio. The teams finishing between fourth and tenth positions will also be considered for internship opportunities following further evaluation.

Commenting on the initiative, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said the competition aims to connect young design talent with the automotive industry and encourage innovation in mobility.

He added that the initiative is part of the company's efforts to develop India's automotive design ecosystem through industry-academia collaboration.

DesignXathon is an annual competition organised by Maruti Suzuki for students. It provides participants with exposure to professional automotive design practices and real-world industry requirements while encouraging emerging designers to work on future mobility concepts.

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