Toyota recalls over 18,000 Tundra pickup trucks in US over faulty backup camera

Toyota may have to recall 18,101 units of 2022 Tundra pickup trucks due to faulty programming that may cause the backup camera to cut out in certain weather conditions. Toyota may have to issue a recall for the trucks that were manufactured between May 10, 2021, and April 13, 2022. This issue was reported earlier this year and it was found that this fault came up mainly in cold weather. The issue is related to the electrical system that connects the cameras to the vehicle’s ECU.

This faulty camera in 2022 Tundra pickup trucks affects the Panoramic View Monitor system that comes with multiple cameras located around the vehicle. The system has a feature that uses a parking assist ECU that will activate the feed from certain cameras based on the driver's need to get images of certain areas in order to help the user as much as possible. The incorrect programming has created some issues with the system.

It has been reported that in cold weather, one or more camera signals can exceed the allowed voltage threshold during starting the vehicle. As per a report by Carscoops, if this issue persists the image from the rearview camera will not be transmitted and hence the pickup truck will fail to follow regulations such as all the new vehicles in the market should come with a backup camera.

Reportedly, Toyota will begin to notify owners with affected trucks starting May 30 and will ask them to return the pickup trucks to their nearby service stations. It has also been shared by the automaker that a technician will help in reprogramming the Parking Assist ECU free of cost so that the system no longer exceeds voltage limitations.

