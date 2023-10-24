HT Auto
In pics: Toyota EPU concept previews an all-electric compact pickup truck

Toyota EPU concept previewed an all-electric pickup truck that could be a potent challenger against the Mahindra Scorpio-N Global Pikup.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Oct 2023, 14:31 PM
Toyota EPU
Toyota has unveiled the EPU concept that previews a compact all-electric truck. Despite being a compact vehicle, the EPU concept bears the rich heritage of the pickup truck portfolio from the Japanese brand, which include Hilux, Tundra and Tacoma. The EPU electric pickup truck concept is ready to be showcased to public at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo this month.
Toyota
The EPU concept shows a double-cab pickup truck with an all-electric powertrain. This EV comes with a clean and simple design without any radical styling elements. The EV carries a flat face, LED headlamps, LED taillights, high ground clearance, a compact cargo deck.
Toyota EPU
The Toyota EPU could be a highly potent challenger against the Mahindra Scorpio-N based pickup truck unveiled earlier this year in South Africa, which was christened as Mahindra Global Pikup. However, Toyota has not revealed anything about its plan to launch the EPU derived pickup truck in India.
Toyota EPU
Toyota launched the Hilux pickup truck in India few months back and it witnessed pretty good response from the consumers. Considering the positive response, Toyota has received for the Hilux, launching the EPU electric pickup truck in India could be a viable option for the brand, especially as the demands for such lifestyle vehicles as well as electric vehicles have been rising in the country.
Toyota EPU
Inside the cabin, the Toyota EPU concept gets a simply and linear layout. The most attractive design element is the large display standing atop the dashboard that combines the touchscreen infotainment system and the fully digital instrument cluster. Also, there is a yoke-themed steering instead of a conventional steering wheel.
Toyota
The Toyota EPU concept carries a minimalist approach inside the cabin. It features very less physical buttons. The centre console carrying host of buttons is located at the left side of the touchscreen infotainment system and comes as a vertically standing dock, which is different from the conventional vehicles.
Toyota
Toyota has not revealed details of the specifications of this concept electric pickup truck. However, expect it to come with a large battery pack promising around 500 km range, while power will be generated by dual electric motors, with each powering one axle and sending power to all four wheels.
First Published Date: 24 Oct 2023, 14:31 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility concept car

