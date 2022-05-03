HT Auto
Home Auto News Toyota Restarts Vehicle Production At China’s Changchun Factory

Toyota restarts vehicle production at China’s Changchun factory

Toyota has resumed production at its Changchun plant in China following Volkswagen and Tesla.
By :
| Updated on: 03 May 2022, 05:51 PM
File photo used for representational purpose. (AP)
File photo used for representational purpose. (AP)
File photo used for representational purpose. (AP)
File photo used for representational purpose.

Toyota Motor Corp. restarted operations at its Changchun plant in China, joining Volkswagen AG and other manufacturers in resuming production after more than a month of halted output due to restrictions to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Output gradually resumed on Sunday and normal operations are scheduled to begin May 4 at the factory making RAV4 SUVs in Jilin province in northeastern China, Shiori Hashimoto, a spokeswoman for Toyota, said on Monday. She declined to comment on how many units of production the halt impacted.

Lockdowns aimed at stemming the spread of Covid-19 in China disrupted the operations of a raft of businesses since March. The city began to lift Covid control measures last week, letting production and people’s lives to return to normal, the Changchun government said.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 16.26 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual | 10.01 kmpl
₹ 29.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Urban Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹ 8.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carnival (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carnival
2199 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹ 24.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.74 kmpl
₹ 5.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | Tesla's Shanghai factory resumes production)

The lockdowns threatened to further upend supply chains already stretched by materials shortages, shipping delays and the uncertainty triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Given Toyota’s scale of production -- it was the world’s top carmaker last year -- the halt in Changchun is unlikely to seriously dent total output. Toyota topped its sales target for the fiscal year through March with 9.51 million units, its second-highest annual figure ever.

(Also read | Toyota hikes price of Urban Cruiser and Glanza, effective from May 1)

Since quelling the original coronavirus outbreak that emerged out of Wuhan in late 2019, China has had long virus-free stretches and has one of the lowest fatality rates of major economies. But maintaining that has proven to be increasingly difficult and disruptive, with more transmissible virus variants like omicron sneaking through the tough border curbs and mass testing efforts that are the hallmark of China’s Covid Zero strategy.

 

First Published Date: 03 May 2022, 05:51 PM IST
TAGS: Covid-19 Toyota Volkswagen
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new Porsche 911 Sport Classic comes with a perfect blend between digital elements and analogue era themes.
Porsche 911 Sport Classic debuts with RWD and manual gearbox, generates 550 PS
Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara / Escudo SUV launched with full-hybrid tech
Tata Avinya electric car has a very unique design based on the company's third generation design philosophy.
Tata Avinya EV concept breaks cover, offers over 500 km range, to launch in 2025
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched in India in new colours
Tata Avinya electric car has a very unique design based on the company's third generation design philosophy.
Tata Avinya EV concept breaks cover, offers over 500 km range, to launch in 2025

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Suzuki Motorcycle sales dip 8% in April
Suzuki Motorcycle sales dip 8% in April
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India registers sales of 361,027 units in April’22
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India registers sales of 361,027 units in April’22
Mercedes-Benz E-Class now available in exclusive Night Edition version
Mercedes-Benz E-Class now available in exclusive Night Edition version
New alloys to SmartXonnect display: Five unique features of TVS NTorq 125 Xtech
New alloys to SmartXonnect display: Five unique features of TVS NTorq 125 Xtech
How to prevent your car from overheating in summer
How to prevent your car from overheating in summer

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city