HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Toyota Hikes Price Of Urban Cruiser And Glanza, Effective From May 1

Toyota hikes price of Urban Cruiser and Glanza, effective from May 1

Toyota Urban Cruiser and Glanza's price hike extent have not been disclosed by the automaker.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Apr 2022, 12:24 PM
Toyota Glanza comes as part of the brand's association with Maruti Suzuki.
Toyota Glanza comes as part of the brand's association with Maruti Suzuki.
Toyota Glanza comes as part of the brand's association with Maruti Suzuki.
Toyota Glanza comes as part of the brand's association with Maruti Suzuki.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Friday announced that it has decided to increase the price of its two models - Urban Cruiser and Glanza, effective from May 1, 2022. However, the automaker has not revealed the extent of the price hike. Both the Toyota Urban Cruiser and Glanza come as part of the brand's association with Suzuki on a global level. The Urban Cruiser and Glanza are rebadged versions of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza compact SUV and premium hatchback Baleno.

(Also Read: Tata cars become expensive in India)

The decision would impact the sales of the automaker at a time when the rising prices of petrol and diesel are impacting the vehicle purchase decisions of people. At the same time, rising car prices could further impact the auto industry's recovery process from the Covid-19 and related impacts.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹ 7.18 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Urban Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹ 8.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Freestyle (HT Auto photo)
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹ 7.27 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra E2o-plus (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra E2o-plus
Electric | Automatic
₹ 7.34 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The automaker claims that the hike is necessitated to partially offset the increase in input costs due to the rising raw material costs. "The overall price increase has been tapered down considering the impact on our valued customers," claims the automaker.

Toyota is not the only carmaker in India that has announced a price hike for its cars in recent times. Several other car brands too announced price hikes for their respective vehicles owing to rising raw material costs and supply chain crisis. Earlier this year, several automakers like Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, BMW and Mercedes-Benz announced price hikes across their model lineups owing to similar reasons.

The announcement comes right after Toyota announced reaching the milestone of producing and selling 20 lakh cars in India since its inception. The automaker on Thursday announced a Glanza was the two millionth model from the brand, sold in India.

 

First Published Date: 29 Apr 2022, 11:29 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota Toyota Kirloskar Motor Toyota Glanza Toyota Urban Cruiser Maruti Suzuki Baleno Maruti Suzuki Vitara Breza Maruti Suzuki
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

On the outside, the BN125 borrows several design cues from the TNT 302, however, comes out as a whole different offering altogether.
KTM 125 rivalling Benelli BN125 launched: Key highlights
The new updates on the Yamaha Crosser include the use of an all-new LED headlamp at the front along with a fully digital instrument console.
2023 Yamaha Crosser launched as affordable rival to Hero XPulse 200
Tata Harrier
Tata cars become expensive in India, new prices effective from today
The new Porsche 911 Sport Classic comes with a perfect blend between digital elements and analogue era themes.
Porsche 911 Sport Classic debuts with RWD and manual gearbox, generates 550 PS
Tata Motors delivers 101 Nexon EV and Tigor EV to customers in a day.
Tata Motors delivers 101 Nexon EV and Tigor EV to customers in a day

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Hero Electric reports zero dispatches in April, blames semiconductor shortage
Hero Electric reports zero dispatches in April, blames semiconductor shortage
In pics: Formula E all-electric Gen3 race car breaks cover
In pics: Formula E all-electric Gen3 race car breaks cover
Formula E all-electric Gen3 race car, with top speed of 322+ kph, breaks cover
Formula E all-electric Gen3 race car, with top speed of 322+ kph, breaks cover
Ford cutting nearly 600 jobs, months after splitting its ICE and EV divisions
Ford cutting nearly 600 jobs, months after splitting its ICE and EV divisions
Mercedes-Benz's strong Q1 profits benefit from smart pricing strategies
Mercedes-Benz's strong Q1 profits benefit from smart pricing strategies

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city