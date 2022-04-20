HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla's Shanghai Factory Resumes Production

Tesla's Shanghai factory resumes production

Amid growing concerns over the economic growth risks in China due to the COVID-19 lockdown, American electric vehicle and clean energy company Tesla Inc resumed production at its Shanghai plant on Tuesday, as per Chinese media.
By :
| Updated on: 20 Apr 2022, 08:03 AM
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Tesla Motors on an electric car model (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Tesla Motors on an electric car model (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Tesla Motors on an electric car model (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Tesla Motors on an electric car model

Amid growing concerns over the economic growth risks in China due to the COVID-19 lockdown, American electric vehicle and clean energy company Tesla Inc resumed production at its Shanghai plant on Tuesday, as per Chinese media.

About 8,000 employees have returned to work in the US carmaker Tesla's factory so far, Xinhua News Agency reported citing the company.

Affected by the latest COVID-19 resurgence in Shanghai, the Shanghai Gigafactory had suspended production for over 20 days.

"We have full confidence in China's economy," said Tao Lin, vice president of Tesla, as per Xinhua News Agency, adding that "from the process of the current production resumption, we have seen China's ability to cope with challenges and we believe that normality will soon return."

Tao said that several government departments have worked almost round the clock to help enterprises resume work and production as quickly as possible.

The factory will need three to four days to boost its production gradually to full capacity, according to Song Gang, the factory's manufacturing and operation director, Xinhua reported.

According to the news agency, Tesla said it is promoting the resumption of production at more than 100 parts manufacturers with the help of relevant government departments.

Some provinces and cities in the Yangtze River Delta region have also been very supportive of Tesla's production resumption. Taizhou city in the neighboring Jiangsu Province has assisted local Tesla supply chain enterprises in their production resumption.

All factory employees will have to take an antigen test and a nucleic acid test each day. The company said that its production and office areas are subject to strict disinfection procedures and epidemic prevention measures are being carried out to ensure safe production.

Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory is the first wholly foreign-owned car manufacturing enterprise in China. Deliveries from the Shanghai Gigafactory stood at 484,130 vehicles last year, an increase of 235 percent from 2020 and accounting for 51.7 percent of Tesla's global production capacity in 2021, according to Xinhua.

On Tuesday, meanwhile, China reported 3,297 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. While lockdowns in cities are triggering cascading effects with Beijing staring at a national crisis.

First Published Date: 20 Apr 2022, 08:03 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Factory tesla Sanghai factory Elon Musk
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

A look at the latest Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 launched; gets new engine, 6-speed AT. Check price
The new Huracan Tecnica features a styling inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 hypercar.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, rival to Porsche 911 GT3, breaks cover
The S-Cross has been engineered keeping in mind the needs of the adventurer
7 features in S-Cross that spell convenience for long road journeys
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched in India at a price of ₹1.26 crore.
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched at 1.26 crore
Road to safety!
Safer roads mean happier homes

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Lexus RZ 450e EV leaked ahead of global debut today, may offer 480-km range
Lexus RZ 450e EV leaked ahead of global debut today, may offer 480-km range
Tesla launches insurance based on real-time driver data in more US states
Tesla launches insurance based on real-time driver data in more US states
Tesla on a 15,000 km solar-powered road trip. The running cost? Almost nil
Tesla on a 15,000 km solar-powered road trip. The running cost? Almost nil
Exclusive: Only 70 units of Suzuki V-Strom 650XT sold in India last fiscal year
Exclusive: Only 70 units of Suzuki V-Strom 650XT sold in India last fiscal year
Nissan Ariya EV wins iF Design Award
Nissan Ariya EV wins iF Design Award

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city